Huber Capital Management Increases Holding in Carpenter Technology (CRS); Fulton Bank Has Upped Nvidia (NVDA) Position

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 9,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 311,544 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.28 million, up from 301,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carpenter Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $46.77. About 136,871 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 15.24% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 16/03/2018 – Carpenter Tech May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 14/03/2018 – Carpenter Tech Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Motor racing-Patrick to drive for Ed Carpenter at Indy 500; 17/04/2018 – OSS Appoints Director David Raun as Audit Committee Chair, Succeeding Retiring Director William Carpenter; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carpenter Technology Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRS); 30/04/2018 – Guy Carpenter Licenses First-of-its-Kind Cyber Risk Modeling Platform from CyberCube Following Strategic Alliance; 02/04/2018 – Poynter Names Cheryl Carpenter as Leadership Faculty; 26/03/2018 – CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY TO INVEST $100M IN SOFT MAGNETIC; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Carpenter Tech May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 09/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Tomorrow

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 2,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,265 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 18,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $174.77. About 8.67M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 15,500 shares to 216,500 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 76,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 554,912 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CRS shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 42.12 million shares or 3.14% less from 43.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bankshares holds 0.01% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) or 31,931 shares. Principal Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 16,900 shares. New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd Com owns 59,220 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd reported 8,441 shares. Raymond James Fin Serv stated it has 7,570 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al owns 6,570 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 3.95M are held by Dimensional Fund Lp. D E Shaw And Incorporated owns 34,918 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Frontier Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 1.11 million shares. Teton Incorporated has 11,600 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc invested 0% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Rmb Mgmt Llc reported 83,728 shares. Moreover, Ls Advisors Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 2,532 shares.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15,926 shares to 82,355 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 2,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,368 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Ser Tr Ii (EITEX).