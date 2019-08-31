Huber Capital Management Increased Its Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR) Holding; Roanoke Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) as Market Valuation Declined

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 47,550 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 34,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.03M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 96,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The hedge fund held 550,012 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 453,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 1.06M shares traded or 25.87% up from the average. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 30/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 10/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAIR); 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 140,794 shares to 96,455 shares, valued at $9.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 15,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,337 shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). 1,100 are held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 197 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 91,755 shares. Whittier Co holds 0% or 97 shares. D E Shaw And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Hightower Advsr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 19,000 shares. Oppenheimer Company holds 0.01% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) or 60,500 shares. The California-based Cove Street Cap Limited Liability has invested 2.72% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Moreover, Utd Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Jump Trading Ltd Co invested in 0.04% or 13,600 shares. Aperio Group accumulated 93,047 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 2.77M shares. holds 34,559 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39 million and $214.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.