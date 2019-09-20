Huber Capital Management Increased At&T (T) Holding By $13.11 Million; Circor International (CIR) Has 1.94 Sentiment

Huber Capital Management Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 269.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Huber Capital Management Llc acquired 397,285 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Huber Capital Management Llc holds 544,874 shares with $18.26M value, up from 147,589 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $273.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 12.28M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Vrio Sets Terms Of IPO, To Raise Up To $653 Million — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 26/03/2018 – DISH executive testifies against planned AT&T merger with Time Warner; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 10/04/2018 – MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Private Exchange Offers; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Potential IPO of Vrio Corp. Holding Company for DIRECTV Latin Americ; 30/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Financial Officer Provides an Update at Cowen Conference; 11/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo scoop w/@davidshephardson

Circor International Inc (CIR) investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.25, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 68 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 35 sold and decreased holdings in Circor International Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 19.42 million shares, down from 21.23 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Circor International Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 27 Increased: 45 New Position: 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport & Lc holds 715,925 shares. Private Management Grp Inc stated it has 8,309 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Evermay Wealth Management Llc stated it has 0.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.15% or 46,347 shares. Fisher Asset Management owns 99,636 shares. Koshinski Asset Incorporated reported 1.2% stake. Moreover, Wespac Advsr Ltd has 0.88% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 35,156 shares. North Carolina-based Wedge Management L Lp Nc has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Meritage Portfolio Mngmt accumulated 202,610 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.19% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Northern has 0.69% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 86.82 million shares. Fort Washington Oh accumulated 2.14M shares. Qci Asset Ny has 8,362 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 192,254 are held by Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Buckingham Capital Mgmt has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Among 5 analysts covering AT&T (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. AT&T has $4200 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.40’s average target is 0.00% above currents $37.4 stock price. AT&T had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, September 10. The stock has “Hold” rating by DZ Bank on Wednesday, September 18. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 10 report. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America.

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) stake by 62,000 shares to 118,928 valued at $12.24 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 153,200 shares and now owns 704,364 shares. Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) was reduced too.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AT&T Stock Is Doomed to Become the Next GE – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T May Continue To Rise Despite Distractions – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T Is Challenged, But Will It Change Things – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T’s ‘Underperformance’ Has Been No Great Tragedy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Big Changes Will Have A Big Impact – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CIR’s profit will be $11.15 million for 16.74 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by CIRCOR International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CIRCOR awarded service agreement with Emirates – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Emerson Electric (EMR) Acquires Spence and Nicholson Steam Technology Product Lines from Circor (CIR) – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Emerson acquires product lines from Circor – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBanc Reiterates Sector Weight Rating on CIRCOR International (CIR) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 3.58% of its portfolio in CIRCOR International, Inc. for 90,000 shares. Harvest Management Llc owns 37,000 shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tig Advisors Llc has 1.26% invested in the company for 634,114 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 1.14% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 223,466 shares.

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, makes, and markets engineered products and sub-systems for gas and oil, aerospace, power and process, and industrial solutions markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $746.43 million. It operates through two divisions, Energy and Advanced Flow Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter valves.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.5. About 49,295 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) has declined 11.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 54c; 04/05/2018 – CIRCOR Mexico Earns API Certifications for Quality Management; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 27c; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Circor; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Loss/Shr 88c; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR SEES 2Q REV. $275M TO $285M, EST. $286.7M; 02/05/2018 – Circor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR SAYS FOUR-YEAR SWAP FIXED NOTIONAL VALUE OF $400.0 MLN, MATURITY DATE APRIL 12, 2022 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational Realignment; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL – EFFECTIVE APRIL 12, ENTERED INTEREST RATE SWAP PURSUANT TO INTERNATIONAL SWAPS AND DERIVATIVES ASSOCIATION MASTER AGREEMENT