Huber Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Tenet Healthcare (THC) by $757,160; Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Cut Its Position in Intl Paper Co (IP) by $6.40 Million as Shares Declined

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 41.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 148,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 213,483 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.25 million, down from 362,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.7. About 4.66 million shares traded or 35.24% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 24/05/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit aims to see off takeover with Dutch acquisition; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER `DISAPPOINTED’ HAVEN’T ENGAGED WITH SMURFIT; 17/04/2018 – Feeding America® And International Paper Join Forces To Help People Facing Hunger And Recovering From Disasters; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – WILL NOT PROCEED WITH A BINDING OFFER UNLESS IT IS RECOMMENDED BY SMURFIT KAPPA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS THERE WILL BE SOME CONSOLIDATION IN EUROPEAN PACKAGING INDUSTRY, NOT TO SAME EXTENT AS U.S; 29/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Still Open to Talks as Smurfit Rejects Bid; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Co Confirms Proposal to Acquire Smurfit Kappa; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects raised bid from International Paper

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 29.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 37,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 90,966 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88M, down from 128,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 1.23 million shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 23/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Examines the Role of Pharmacogenomic Testing to Lower Medication Costs and Overall Healthcare Expenditures at New York Health Forum; 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for Califor; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys New 2% Position in Tenet; 11/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Conference May 17; 01/05/2018 – Conifer Health Names Todd Wyatt as New Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 – INOVALON IN POST ACUTE CARE SERVICES PACT WITH TENET HEALTHCARE; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – BAYLOR UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER, UNIT OF BAYLOR SCOTT AND WHITE HEALTH, CONTINUES TO HAVE 5% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN USPI; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: 3-19-18 RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 16/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – PAOLA ARBOUR NAMED CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER, MARIE QUINTANA NAMED CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 04/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Annual Health Care Conference

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $392.83M for 10.18 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $19.76 million activity.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. THC’s profit will be $28.96 million for 22.62 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

