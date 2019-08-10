Huber Capital Management Has Trimmed Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stake; FLOWER ONE HOLDINGS ORDINARY SHARES (FLOOF) Sellers Increased By 1.4% Their Shorts

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) stake by 7.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 6,300 shares as Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)’s stock rose 19.45%. The Huber Capital Management Llc holds 75,748 shares with $20.42 million value, down from 82,048 last quarter. Northrop Grumman Corp now has $65.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $370.54. About 879,042 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 09/04/2018 – Post-Bulletin: Loss of classified satellite reportedly blamed on Northrop Grumman; 25/04/2018 – NOC SEES FY EPS $15.40 TO $15.65, SAW $15 TO $15.25; 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Operating Margin About 12%; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS; 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System

FLOWER ONE HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) had an increase of 1.4% in short interest. FLOOF’s SI was 202,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.4% from 199,500 shares previously. With 115,600 avg volume, 2 days are for FLOWER ONE HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FLOOF)’s short sellers to cover FLOOF’s short positions. The stock increased 5.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.96. About 76,587 shares traded or 12.74% up from the average. Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Flower One Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces cannabis for the recreational and medical cannabis markets in Nevada. The company has market cap of $355.24 million. It owns and operates a 25,000 square foot cultivation and production facility in North Las Vegas, with 9 grow rooms capable of cultivating a total of 4,500 plants per cycle. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers NLV Organics consumer brand of cannabis products; and a range of product derivatives ranging from pre-rolls, oils, concentrates, distillates, edibles, and topicals.

Among 3 analysts covering Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Northrop Grumman had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, June 14 report. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 6 to “Overweight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $835.30 million for 19.54 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

