Huber Capital Management Has Trimmed Its First Bancorp N C (FBNC) Holding by $3.06 Million; Orrstown Financial Services Cut Its Position in 3M Co Com (MMM) as Share Value Declined

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp N C (FBNC) by 59.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 89,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The hedge fund held 60,952 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 150,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp N C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 156,926 shares traded or 94.93% up from the average. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 10.95% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects First Bancorp Deal to Close During 3Q; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend Increase; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 26/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 06/04/2018 – First Bancorp NC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp NC Raises Dividend to 10c Vs. 8c; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 72.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 3,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1,302 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271,000, down from 4,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 1.50M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,035 shares to 1,718 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC) by 5,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,516 shares, and has risen its stake in American Electric Co (NYSE:AEP).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.78 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Truepoint owns 1,507 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Blume Cap Management Inc holds 1,092 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 1,479 shares. Cs Mckee LP holds 1.08% or 59,450 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc accumulated 0.37% or 43,922 shares. Atria holds 0.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 7,246 shares. Anderson Hoagland invested 0.83% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ami Asset Management Corporation holds 1.41% or 92,162 shares. 1,863 are held by First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa. Ashfield Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 49,529 shares stake. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 49.28 million shares. Arbor Inv Advisors Ltd holds 3,215 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Cambridge Communications has invested 1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Barr E S & Company invested in 1,111 shares. 40,614 are held by Shufro Rose Limited Company.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold FBNC shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 19.19 million shares or 0.69% less from 19.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 49,055 were accumulated by State Bank Of Montreal Can. 243 are owned by Us Bancshares De. D E Shaw Company reported 0% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Jennison Associate Ltd stated it has 600,557 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Castine Capital Ltd Com holds 2.17% or 201,095 shares in its portfolio. Huntington State Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Altavista Wealth Management holds 26,179 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fin Service Advsrs has 0% invested in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 30,417 shares. First Trust Lp has 0.01% invested in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 80,447 shares. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mngmt Commerce (Operating As Southport Cap Management) stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Moreover, Boston Advisors Limited has 0.05% invested in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). State Street stated it has 0% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc accumulated 109,146 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 71,699 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership owns 7,196 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. FBNC’s profit will be $23.78 million for 11.26 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by First Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.