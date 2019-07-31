Huber Capital Management Has Trimmed Bp Plc (BP) Holding by $2.27 Million; American National Insurance Company Has Decreased Altria Group (MO) Stake by $7.96 Million

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 52,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 356,307 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.58 million, down from 409,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $39.99. About 8.34 million shares traded or 45.62% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 28/03/2018 – US AVERAGE 30-YEAR MORTGAGE RATE INCREASES 1 BP TO 4.69 PCT IN MARCH 23 WEEK – MBA; 24/04/2018 – BP IS RESHAPING PORTFOLIO TOWARD GAS, LOOKS AT U.S., RUSSIA; 08/04/2018 – BP, OMAN OIL TO DEVELOP 2ND PHASE OF GHAZEER: OMAN NEWS; 16/04/2018 – BP MAY TOP $500M NEW ENERGIES BUDGET WITH `RIGHT OPPORTUNITY’; 26/04/2018 – BP: Mr Lund to Join BP Bd as Chmn Designate Sept 1; 10/04/2018 – BP CFO SAYS NOT SURE $80 WOULD BE SUSTAINABLE ON MEDIUM BASIS; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS ALLIGIN AND VORLICH ARE SATELLITE FIELDS LOCATED NEAR TO EXISTING INFRASTRUCTURE MEANING THEY CAN BE QUICKLY DEVELOPED THROUGH ESTABLISHED OFFSHORE HUBS; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS GLOBAL ECONOMIC GROWTH IS NOT OVERHEATED; 09/05/2018 – BP keeps faith in WPP with global marketing communication contract; 24/04/2018 – BP has ‘very strong’ partnership with Rosneft – CEO

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 49.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 139,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, down from 284,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 12.30M shares traded or 66.75% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 195,522 shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $30.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csi Compressco Lp by 205,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 573,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR).

