Huber Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR) as Valuation Rose; Fayez Sarofim & Company Upped Stake in Unilevernv (UN) as Share Price Rose

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Unilevernv (UN) by 252.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 97,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,122 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94 million, up from 38,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Unilevernv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $58.56. About 715,740 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – Opening Quote: Unilever’s non Brexit, GKN’s European ally; 30/04/2018 – M&G Global Dividend Adds Unilever, Cuts BAT; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder baulks at London HQ move; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s Pitkethly: Consolidation of Headquarters in Netherlands Will Be Done by End of 2018; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Deals Blow to May, Leaving U.K. for Unified Dutch Base; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Prices $2.1 Bln Bond Issue; 06/03/2018 Unilever Grows U.S. Urban Farming Commitment with New Mission-Based Brand; 19/03/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Backs FY18 View; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS – APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF SANJIV MEHTA AS MD & CEO

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 96,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 550,012 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 453,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $10.82. About 130,721 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 0.95% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.38% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q EPS 15c; 21/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAIR); 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Wesco Aircraft

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $18.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oraclecorp (NYSE:ORCL) by 18,476 shares to 100,654 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lindeplc by 8,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 907,478 shares, and cut its stake in Totalsaadr (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 43,800 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 44,941 shares. Intl Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 34,559 shares. Carlyle Group Lp has 23.10M shares for 9.77% of their portfolio. 38,453 are held by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Victory Mngmt reported 0% stake. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) or 65,645 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 90,357 shares. Oppenheimer & has 0.01% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 0% or 324 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc reported 91,755 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 6,119 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust owns 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 717,465 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 13,289 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Communication has invested 0.01% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR).