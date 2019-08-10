Huber Capital Management Has Raised Its At&T (T) Position by $745,612; Stock Price Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Cortland Associates Has Decreased Position by $550,640

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 6,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 11,061 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $894,000, down from 17,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25M shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 24,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 147,589 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, up from 123,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 04/04/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASKS ABOUT CHANGING TURNER ARBITRATION OFFER; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen Deal Was Mistake (Video); 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 03/04/2018 – TOWER ONE WIRELESS BUYS MEXICO TOWER CO. W/ AT&T MASTER LEASE; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY U.S. WIRELESS POSTPAID PHONE CHURN OF 0.84 PCT; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 29/05/2018 – AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Connect Customers to the Cloud; 11/05/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 793,720 shares to 836,997 shares, valued at $11.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,500 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,157 shares to 3,201 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

