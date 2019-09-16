Huber Capital Management Has Raised Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Stake by $4.79 Million; Ftb Advisors Has Upped Its Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Holding by $382,590 as Share Value Rose

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 435,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.55 million, up from 2.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $668.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 154,492 shares traded. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 3,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 129,587 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21 million, up from 126,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 6.78 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emerging Mkts Etf (IEMG) by 5,985 shares to 888 shares, valued at $46,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Iboxx Hi Yd Etf (HYG) by 3,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,399 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Usd0.0033 Class B (BRKB).

