Huber Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Entergy New (ETR) by $1.62 Million as Stock Rose; Nike Cl B (NKE) Stake Held by Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 5,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 131,499 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.07M, up from 126,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.30M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomes Tiger Woods back to the Masters with ad featuring his greatest hits

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The hedge fund held 180,928 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.30M, down from 197,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $107.43. About 1.01M shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 30/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR POWER TO 0% FROM 98%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENTERGY’S ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 STILL IN OUTAGE: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 28/03/2018 – Burns & McDonnell Adds Entergy Project to $3.2 Billion Slate in Texas, Louisiana, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PALISADES REACTOR IN MICH DROPS TO 30%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 15% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Profit Rises 61%; Company Backs 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q EPS 73c; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns A1 underlying/Aa3 enhanced to Mexico CSD, NY’s GO bonds; outlook is stable; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Affirms 2018 Guidance

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 3.09 million shares to 11.48 million shares, valued at $35.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csi Compressco Lp by 205,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 573,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,238 are owned by Segall Bryant Hamill Llc. Dt Inv Prns Ltd Liability Co invested in 39,254 shares. Bank & Trust Of The West holds 2,777 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 74,678 were reported by Pnc Fincl Group Inc Inc. Tctc Lc, Texas-based fund reported 3,082 shares. 2,210 were reported by Synovus Fincl. Oakbrook Limited Liability owns 0.05% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 9,376 shares. Moreover, Franklin Resource has 0.11% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 2.14 million shares. Moreover, Howe & Rusling Inc has 0.01% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Fil Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 20 shares. Asset Mgmt One reported 0.08% stake. Qs Lc has invested 0.01% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Creative Planning has invested 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Morgan Stanley accumulated 346,766 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 17,586 are owned by Fiduciary Co.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons Stpls (XLP) by 42,339 shares to 7,798 shares, valued at $438,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons Discr (XLY) by 11,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,398 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Penobscot Management Com has 1.38% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Retirement System Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 980,341 shares. Artemis Inv Llp owns 261,789 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Northstar Gru holds 0.87% or 23,203 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Co owns 65 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 12,287 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 0.57% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.05 million shares. 1St Source Bancorp holds 0.33% or 45,671 shares in its portfolio. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) LP holds 6,876 shares. Massmutual Communication Fsb Adv holds 3,291 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mcdonald Capital Ca reported 852,631 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt reported 0.14% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs has 0.17% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 7,365 shares. Moreover, Ensemble Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.42% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Cap Intll Investors has 0.33% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 9.06M shares.

