Huber Capital Management Has Lowered Harsco (HSC) Stake By $726,867; Loral Space and Communications (LORL) Shorts Up By 3.57%

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased Harsco Corp (HSC) stake by 65.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 26,921 shares as Harsco Corp (HSC)’s stock rose 5.53%. The Huber Capital Management Llc holds 14,091 shares with $387,000 value, down from 41,012 last quarter. Harsco Corp now has $1.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 206,914 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corp Announces $75 M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 29/05/2018 – Harsco: Altek Acquistion Has Contingent Consideration Subject to Future Fincl Performance of Altek; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – Harsco: Sees 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Diluted EPS From Continuing Ops $1.11-$1.24; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO BOOSTS FORECAST; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK FOR £45M; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO SAYS ALTEK DEAL INCLUDES FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – ACQUIRED ALTEK, ON A DEBT AND CASH FREE BASIS; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corporation Announces $75 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Shareholders Elect Eight Director Nominees to Board

Loral Space and Communications Inc (NASDAQ:LORL) had an increase of 3.57% in short interest. LORL’s SI was 156,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 3.57% from 151,100 shares previously. With 39,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Loral Space and Communications Inc (NASDAQ:LORL)’s short sellers to cover LORL’s short positions. The SI to Loral Space and Communications Inc’s float is 0.74%. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $40.3. About 11,095 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 1.07% more from 67.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 117 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Company. Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Company has 0.29% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 215,883 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na reported 10,543 shares. Amer Century holds 0% or 36,311 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Globeflex Capital Lp owns 23,303 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 19,472 were accumulated by Creative Planning. 10.62M are owned by Vanguard Gp. 49,368 are owned by Manufacturers Life Com The. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 24,000 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 248,130 shares. Hightower Lc reported 0.01% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). 99,545 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Co. 695 were accumulated by Captrust Fincl Advsr.

Huber Capital Management Llc increased Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) stake by 115,935 shares to 526,008 valued at $9.72 million in 2019Q2. It also upped At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 397,285 shares and now owns 544,874 shares. Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR) was raised too.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $72,473 activity. 1,350 shares were bought by Minan Peter Francis, worth $25,043.

Analysts await Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.4 per share. HSC’s profit will be $28.90 million for 11.76 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Harsco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.77 million shares or 0.99% less from 19.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Gabelli Investment Advisers Inc has 0.57% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Highstreet Asset Inc stated it has 63 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mhr Fund Mngmt Lc accumulated 8.53M shares. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 895,983 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 21,900 shares. Solus Alternative Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 1.19 million shares. Macquarie Limited invested in 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research Inc accumulated 8,510 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Credit Suisse Ag reported 7,902 shares stake. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 5,941 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 2.04 million shares. Alliancebernstein L P owns 13,307 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. North Run Capital Lp has invested 3.83% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL).

