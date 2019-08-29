Huber Capital Management Has Lowered Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Position By $4.36 Million; Gideon Capital Advisors Upped Its Republic Svcs (RSG) Holding

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) stake by 33.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 207,496 shares as Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG)’s stock declined 12.00%. The Huber Capital Management Llc holds 410,073 shares with $8.65 million value, down from 617,569 last quarter. Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda now has $1.25B valuation. The stock decreased 7.75% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 1.22 million shares traded or 18.35% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX INCLUDING TAXES AND FINANCING COSTS IS ESTIMATED AT US$1.740 BLN; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Dividend information

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) stake by 144.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc acquired 7,967 shares as Republic Svcs Inc (RSG)’s stock rose 8.08%. The Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 13,471 shares with $1.08M value, up from 5,504 last quarter. Republic Svcs Inc now has $28.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $89.06. About 167,135 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Among 3 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Republic Services has $9400 highest and $82 lowest target. $87’s average target is -2.31% below currents $89.06 stock price. Republic Services had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 4 by UBS. The stock of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt invested in 502,034 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 24,394 shares. Van Eck Associates holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 39,078 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 0.03% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Piedmont Investment Advisors owns 4,487 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp has 0.05% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). D E Shaw accumulated 103,059 shares. Synovus accumulated 0.01% or 9,803 shares. First Foundation Advsr accumulated 149,862 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust reported 25,193 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc accumulated 429,830 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 9,155 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated State Bank has 0.05% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 114,369 shares. Fil Limited stated it has 12,696 shares.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) stake by 2,520 shares to 1,670 valued at $243,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 17,003 shares and now owns 10,493 shares. Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Golar LNG Limited has $2700 highest and $22 lowest target. $25’s average target is 101.94% above currents $12.38 stock price. Golar LNG Limited had 4 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley.