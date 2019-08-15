Huber Capital Management Has Lowered Citigroup (C) Stake; Dorian Lpg LTD. (LPG) Shorts Down By 11.96%

Dorian Lpg LTD. (NYSE:LPG) had a decrease of 11.96% in short interest. LPG’s SI was 1.28M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.96% from 1.45 million shares previously. With 306,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Dorian Lpg LTD. (NYSE:LPG)’s short sellers to cover LPG’s short positions. The SI to Dorian Lpg LTD.’s float is 3.26%. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 221,679 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL SUPPORTED BY BW GROUP, WHICH OWNS 14.2% OF DORIAN AND ABOUT 45% OF BW LPG; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG: Board of Directors Will Review BW’s Proposal in Consultation With Fincl and Legal Advisors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dorian LPG Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPG); 29/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Chiefs Sign Third-Round LB Dorian O’Daniel; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG Proposes to Combine With Dorian in All-Stk Transaction Valued at USD $1.1 B; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Has Entered Into a $70M Sale and Bareboat Charter Arrangement for the Corvette; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG REPORTS THIRD JAPANESE FINANCING; 29/05/2018 – Shipper BW LPG offers to buy Dorian LPG in $1.1 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: The politics of Dorian Gray; 20/04/2018 – DJ DORIAN LPG LTD ORD REG S, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORIAN)

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 10.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 51,400 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Huber Capital Management Llc holds 456,535 shares with $28.41 million value, down from 507,935 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $137.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $60.94. About 10.38M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 545P FROM 510P; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 26/03/2018 – EMEA Loans Decrease 32% in 2018, Citi Leads; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S PACO YBARRA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MEMO TO STAFF; 21/05/2018 – EMEA Loans Drop 33% in 2018, Citi Leads; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP PAYS UK FEMALE STAFF 44% LESS THAN MALES ON AVERAGE; 20/04/2018 – YORKTOWN PARTNERS HOPING TO RAISE UP TO $400 MILLION FROM SALE OF HOUSTON-BASED MERLON -BANKING; 09/04/2018 – Latin American Bond Sales Decrease 16% This Year, Citi Leads; 21/05/2018 – Citi Retail And Sears To Extend Co-brand, Private Label Credit Card Agreement — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Citi Foundation and Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund to Increase Youth Employment Opportunities through Summer Jobs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate holds 152,167 shares. Hanson & Doremus Management reported 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Sei Investments has 0.25% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.48% or 4.00M shares. Elkhorn Ptnrs Lp accumulated 14,000 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Tcw Group Inc Incorporated has 1.36% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Godshalk Welsh Capital Inc has 0.37% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Amer Intl Gru Inc holds 0.19% or 791,529 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp invested in 0.06% or 17,922 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 23,305 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Connable Office holds 0.94% or 77,844 shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,062 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Old Natl Comml Bank In invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Canandaigua National Bank & Trust And Tru Com reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 103,765 shares or 0.28% of the stock.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.66 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aurora Cannabis Announces Upsizing of Credit Facility to Approximately C$360 Million (US$280 Million) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $73 lowest target. $83.83’s average target is 37.56% above currents $60.94 stock price. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. Jefferies upgraded the shares of C in report on Friday, February 22 to “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Dorian LPG Ltd. operates as a liquefied petroleum gas shipping firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $503.83 million. The firm engages in the transportation of LPG. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily serves energy companies and commodity traders through its fleet of 22 very large gas carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.