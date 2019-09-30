Huber Capital Management Has Lifted Its Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR) Holding by $1.62 Million; Tanaka Capital Management Cut Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $734,920; Stock Value Declined

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR) by 26.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 146,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The hedge fund held 696,851 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.74M, up from 550,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 672,550 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAIR); 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT 2Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 18C; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Wesco Aircraft; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC – WESCO 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER ANNUALIZED PRE-TAX BENEFITS OF AT LEAST $30 MLN

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 9,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 24,703 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88 million, down from 34,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 5.01 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Broadcom-Qualcomm tensions rise Tensions […]; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED ON MAY 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom vows to press on with Qualcomm bid despite US objections; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM 2Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 70C; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

