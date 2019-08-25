Huber Capital Management Has Lifted Carpenter Technology (CRS) Stake by $438,075; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Partnervest Advisory Services Cut Stake by $662,659 as Valuation Declined

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 9,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.99% . The hedge fund held 311,544 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.28M, up from 301,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carpenter Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 163,045 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 18.78% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 28/03/2018 – Anthony Scaramucci, Dick Vitale, Josh Brown and Megan Carpenter Announced as Keynote Speakers at the 2018 Fearless Investing Su; 01/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 8; 23/04/2018 – William F. Carpenter III Holds 5.3% Stake in LifePoint Health; 18/05/2018 – Mary Chapin Carpenter, Barbican – `Americana with a hard edge’; 26/03/2018 – CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY TO INVEST $100M IN SOFT MAGNETIC; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Carpenter Tech May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Carpenter Tech; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carpenter Tan Holdings Ltd; 13/04/2018 – Carpenter Technology Announces Conference Call and Webcast; 18/04/2018 – Carpenter Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 55.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 12,503 shares as the company's stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 9,878 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $533,000, down from 22,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45 million and $241.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 8,232 shares to 20,421 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 7,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Harbour Investment Management Counsel Limited Company, Ohio-based fund reported 60,294 shares. Dodge Cox has 31.19M shares. Moreover, Neville Rodie And Shaw has 0.37% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 65,416 shares. Associated Banc invested in 0.99% or 316,661 shares. United Asset Strategies Incorporated holds 40,926 shares. Chilton Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 241,117 shares. Btim owns 1.56 million shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Stock Yards Bancorp Tru invested in 67,129 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co reported 1,310 shares. Monroe Bank And Mi holds 5,810 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company owns 3,730 shares. 1832 Asset LP holds 382,757 shares. Field And Main Bancshares has 20,775 shares. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 1.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Co accumulated 31,433 shares or 1.04% of the stock.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CRS shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 42.12 million shares or 3.14% less from 43.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Lc accumulated 0.02% or 72,274 shares. Comerica Bancorporation accumulated 0.01% or 31,931 shares. First Comml Bank Of Omaha stated it has 0.07% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 0.01% or 106,584 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd invested 0% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Stephens Ar holds 5,173 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 2,532 shares. Private Wealth Incorporated invested in 7,505 shares. 47,437 are held by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Envestnet Asset Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Numerixs Inv Tech has 1,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement, California-based fund reported 71,439 shares. Kistler owns 460 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Principal Financial Grp reported 223,021 shares stake. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 26,148 shares in its portfolio.

