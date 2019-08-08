Huber Capital Management Has Lifted By $775,616 Its Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR) Stake; American River Bankshares (AMRB) Has 1.11 Sentiment

American River Bankshares (AMRB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.09, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 10 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 9 reduced and sold holdings in American River Bankshares. The investment professionals in our database now have: 2.74 million shares, up from 2.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding American River Bankshares in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 1.

Huber Capital Management Llc increased Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR) stake by 21.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Huber Capital Management Llc acquired 96,952 shares as Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR)’s stock rose 24.91%. The Huber Capital Management Llc holds 550,012 shares with $4.84 million value, up from 453,060 last quarter. Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc now has $1.03B valuation. The stock increased 4.76% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 200,796 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT 2Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 18C; 21/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 – Building the Future; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q EPS 15c; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Wesco Aircraft; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $46,968 activity.

The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $12.76. About 4,861 shares traded. American River Bankshares (AMRB) has declined 15.22% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRB News: 03/05/2018 Dan McGregor Named Chief Credit Officer at American River Bank

More notable recent American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “American River (AMRB) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “American River Bankshares (AMRB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American River Bankshares declares $0.07 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “American River (AMRB) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. AMRB’s profit will be $1.47M for 12.76 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by American River Bankshares for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

American River Bankshares operates as the holding firm for American River Bank that provides commercial banking services and products to small to mid-sized businesses in California. The company has market cap of $75.13 million. The firm accepts checking and savings deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposits. It has a 16.01 P/E ratio. It also provides secured and unsecured commercial, secured real estate, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in American River Bankshares for 320,222 shares. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owns 687,702 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.5% invested in the company for 503,786 shares. The New York-based Firefly Value Partners Lp has invested 0.43% in the stock. White Pine Capital Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 14,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 91,755 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The has invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). 102,019 were accumulated by Secor Capital Ltd Partnership. 5.03 million are held by Vanguard Gp. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 17,869 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp, a Delaware-based fund reported 45,511 shares. Whittier Tru reported 97 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential invested in 0% or 270,784 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 73,243 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp reported 10,304 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested 0% in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). 735,007 are owned by Geode Capital Limited Liability. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 28,969 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) stake by 913,974 shares to 4.05 million valued at $77.26 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lennar Corp stake by 30,895 shares and now owns 221,535 shares. Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) was reduced too.

More notable recent Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Judging Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:WAIR) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wesco Aircraft Holdings Announces Expansion of Business with GKN Aerospace – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wesco Aircraft Holdings Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wesco Aircraft Holdings Announces Contract Award with Leonardo S.p.A. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.