Huber Capital Management Has Increased Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR) Stake by $775,616 as Stock Value Rose; Micron Technology (MU) Holder Alpha Windward Has Upped Stake

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 642.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 11,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 13,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 1,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 23.16M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (WAIR) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 96,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The hedge fund held 550,012 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 453,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 647,101 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAIR); 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 — Building the Future; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 55,800 shares to 819,432 shares, valued at $13.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brightsphere Investmnt Grp P by 317,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,263 shares, and cut its stake in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold WAIR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 86.82 million shares or 1.72% less from 88.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). 34,559 are held by Amer Intl Group Inc. Adage Capital Prtn Group Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Weitz Invest Management holds 0.55% or 1.50 million shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR). Vanguard Grp Inc reported 5.03M shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% or 202 shares. Phocas Corp reported 566,205 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Pcl owns 0% invested in Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) for 19,609 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 38,490 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability owns 168,190 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 84,823 are owned by Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Ltd. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 17,901 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation owns 170,941 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 73,243 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 0.25% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 14,530 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Gp One Trading LP accumulated 5,385 shares. Acg Wealth holds 7,351 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 22,052 shares stake. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc holds 1.27 million shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bridgecreek Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 6,500 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Blair William And Co Il accumulated 0.06% or 238,970 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 0.03% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 3.72M shares. Captrust Advisors accumulated 3,186 shares or 0.01% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Majedie Asset Management has invested 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

