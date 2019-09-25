Huber Capital Management Has Increased Position in Abbvie (ABBV) by $720,000 as Shares Declined; Zpr Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Regal Beloit (RBC) as Shares Declined

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 47.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 5,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 6,531 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $534,000, down from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $73.17. About 14,559 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 parent results; 27/04/2018 – RBC TO RAISE 5YR FIXED MORTGAGE RATE 20BPS TO 5.34% ON APR 30; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 1881.HK – FY PROFIT FOR THE YEAR, BEFORE DISTRIBUTIONS TO UNITHOLDERS HK$2,488.3 MLN VS HK$564.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT RAISED 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0078.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO FAIR VALUE GAINS ON FINANCIAL ASSETS PORTFOLIO; 10/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Corporation Closes Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Expects Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition to Be 13c-15c Accretive to Adjusted Earnings in 2018; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 group results

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 69.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 24,337 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, up from 14,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 978,548 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $7.66-$7.76, SAW $7.33-$7.43, EST.$7.54; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus ‘182 and ‘522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims; 08/05/2018 – AbbVie at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Logan Capital Mgmt has 146,761 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Company has 3,934 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Management New York has invested 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hwg Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Motco holds 0.75% or 109,810 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Co Inc accumulated 846 shares. Renaissance Gru Lc holds 0.85% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 287,896 shares. 26,384 are held by Schulhoff &. Country Club Tru Co Na invested in 5,467 shares. Smith Salley & has 1.92% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 175,532 shares. Daiwa Securities Incorporated owns 87,798 shares. 2,500 are owned by Atwood And Palmer Incorporated. Todd Asset has 344,609 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Lc reported 0.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Franklin Street Nc owns 133,993 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was made by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16. $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Schumacher Laura J.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $841.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 27,300 shares to 87,399 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,800 shares, and cut its stake in Hanger Inc (NYSE:HGR).

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $49.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn (NYSE:MLR) by 13,977 shares to 35,123 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atkore Intl Group Inc by 15,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,321 shares, and has risen its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

Analysts await Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, down 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. RBC’s profit will be $61.22 million for 12.53 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Regal Beloit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold RBC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.52 million shares or 0.48% less from 38.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10 has 0.12% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 6,575 shares. Associated Banc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Mason Street Advsr Lc reported 22,823 shares. 85,517 were reported by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Polaris Limited Liability Com accumulated 40,200 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.27% or 24,995 shares. 2,667 were accumulated by Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 55,694 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc has invested 0.33% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Lc holds 138,265 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP has 0% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 77 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.04% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 484,528 shares. Fdx Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC).