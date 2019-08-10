Huber Capital Management Has Increased By $438,075 Its Carpenter Technology (CRS) Holding; Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) Had 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Legg Mason (NYSE:LM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Legg Mason had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $29 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of LM in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Neutral” rating. See Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) latest ratings:

Huber Capital Management Llc increased Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) stake by 3.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Huber Capital Management Llc acquired 9,735 shares as Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS)’s stock declined 7.99%. The Huber Capital Management Llc holds 311,544 shares with $14.28M value, up from 301,809 last quarter. Carpenter Technology Corp now has $2.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.05% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 344,391 shares traded or 37.50% up from the average. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 18.78% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 09/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CARPENTER TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 60C; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Carpenter Tech May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 07/03/2018 Motor racing-Patrick to drive for Ed Carpenter at Indy 500; 18/05/2018 – Mary Chapin Carpenter, Barbican, London – `it was mesmerising’; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Carpenter Tech May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 20/05/2018 – Motor racing-Carpenter wins Indy 500 pole with Patrick seventh; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Lonny Carpenter, Group President, Global Quality and Business Ops, to Retire in March 2019; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carpenter Technology Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRS); 26/03/2018 – Carpenter Technology to Invest $100 Million in Soft Magnetic Capabilities and New Equipment in Reading, PA Facility

More notable recent Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Carpenter Technology Corporation’s (NYSE:CRS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Carpenter Technology (CRS) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Carpenter Technology Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Carpenter Technology Names Sam Abdelmalek Vice President and Group President â€“ Performance Engineered Products (PEP) – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) CEO Tony Thene on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $37.64. About 643,165 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason End-April Assets Under Mgmt $752.3B Vs End-March $754.1B; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Sets Aside $67 Million to Settle U.S. Libya Probe; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON 4Q OPER REV. $785.1M, EST. $761.2M; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 21% TO $0.34, PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES INVESTIGATION IN SEC FILING TODAY; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $3.26 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It currently has negative earnings. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries.

