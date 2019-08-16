Huber Capital Management Has Decreased Tupperware Brands (TUP) Holding By $6.50 Million; Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Sellers Decreased By 9.32% Their Shorts

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RIGL) had a decrease of 9.32% in short interest. RIGL’s SI was 13.39M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.32% from 14.77 million shares previously. With 1.47M avg volume, 9 days are for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s short sellers to cover RIGL’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.91. About 1.11M shares traded. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has declined 17.99% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RIGL News: 17/04/2018 – RIGEL PLANS TAVALISSE U.S. COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IN LATE MAY 2018; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FURTHER ANALYSIS OF THE TREATMENT, INCLUDING HISTOLOGY, ARE EXPECTED LATER IN YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Rigel Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals: Cash, Equivalents $115.8M at Dec. 31 Vs. $74.8M Prior Year; 17/04/2018 – Rigel Announces FDA Approval of TAVALISSE™ (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) for Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) in A; 03/04/2018 – Rigel Announces Topline Data from Proof-of-Concept Phase 2 Study of Fostamatinib in lgA Nephropathy; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 30/05/2018 – Rigel Pharma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RIGL); 17/04/2018 – Rigel Announces FDA Approval Of TAVALISSE(TM) (fostamatinib Disodium Hexahydrate) For Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) In Adult Patients

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) stake by 28.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 260,022 shares as Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP)’s stock declined 32.61%. The Huber Capital Management Llc holds 643,706 shares with $16.47 million value, down from 903,728 last quarter. Tupperware Brands Corp now has $665.26M valuation. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 218,842 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Cuts 1Q View To Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – Patricia Stitzel Assumes the Role as President and CEO of Tupperware Brands and is elected to the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 91C; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.14 TO $1.19, EST. $1.16; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY SHR $3.98 TO $4.13; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES WERE $542.6 MLN, DOWN 2% (6% LOCAL CURRENCY); 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 87C-92C, SAW $1.01-$1.06, EST. $1.04; 09/05/2018 – PATRICIA STITZEL ASSUMES ROLE AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TUPPERWARE B; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS SEES 1Q REV. DOWN 2%; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY USD SALES GROWTH OF A DECLINE OF 1 PCT TO A RISE OF 1 PCT

Among 3 analysts covering Rigel (NASDAQ:RIGL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rigel has $8 highest and $6 lowest target. $7’s average target is 266.49% above currents $1.91 stock price. Rigel had 3 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) rating on Friday, March 1. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $8 target.

More notable recent Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rigel: Competitors And Collaborators – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Snags Double Nod For Personalized Cancer Drug, Bellicum Offering, Nabriva Braces For Contepo Resubmission – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (RIGL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL): Are Analysts Optimistic? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 145.53 million shares or 0.25% more from 145.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt L P has invested 0.07% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Macquarie Limited holds 1.60M shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 59,956 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 280,374 shares. 390,592 were accumulated by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 108,111 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited owns 0% invested in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) for 2.03M shares. Oppenheimer & Inc invested in 0.01% or 74,748 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). D E Shaw &, New York-based fund reported 91,032 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 0% or 192,040 shares. Rock Springs Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.42% stake. 20,000 are owned by Creative Planning. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Meeder Asset Management holds 1,351 shares.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The company has market cap of $319.34 million. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $106,544 activity. $106,544 worth of stock was bought by Schorno Dean L on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 14,276 shares stake. Fil Limited holds 1.00M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 1.17 million shares. Invesco holds 65,220 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,229 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 204,026 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 146,955 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 300,021 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech Inc, California-based fund reported 118,256 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss reported 21,453 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate has 37 shares. 500 were accumulated by Synovus Fin Corporation. Swiss State Bank invested in 0% or 88,500 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 19,548 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Tupperware Brands Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:TUP) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Tupperware Brands Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wallace Weitz’s 5 Largest Adds of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.