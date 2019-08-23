Huber Capital Management Has Decreased Miller Inds Tenn (MLR) Position as Stock Price Declined; Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Shareholder Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Decreased Stake by $2.71 Million

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.72. About 97,168 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn (MLR) by 53.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 87,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% . The hedge fund held 76,572 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 164,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Miller Inds Inc Tenn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $31.11. About 18,205 shares traded. Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) has risen 22.19% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MLR News: 09/05/2018 – Miller Industries 1Q EPS 59c; 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q Net $9.3M; 06/03/2018 Miller Industries Announces Webcast; 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q EPS 81c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Miller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLR)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Manufacturers Life The holds 39,038 shares. Rodgers Brothers has 0.2% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 22,700 shares in its portfolio. 93,489 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% or 196,597 shares. 39,951 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Secor Advsr LP invested in 65,285 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 118,401 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc reported 121,711 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability holds 8,469 shares. Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America holds 54,866 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold MLR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 9.42 million shares or 1.43% more from 9.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial stated it has 0% in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). North Star Mgmt invested 0.13% in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Prelude Management Limited Liability Corp owns 785 shares. Charles Schwab Management owns 26,062 shares. Legal And General Group Pcl accumulated 1,702 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) for 31,790 shares. Moreover, Bard Associates Incorporated has 0.33% invested in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) for 25,329 shares. 19,100 were reported by Strs Ohio. 78,923 are owned by First Wilshire Secs Mgmt. 30,936 were accumulated by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Olstein Management Ltd Partnership holds 43,000 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 16,912 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 110 shares.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 24,052 shares to 147,589 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 96,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).