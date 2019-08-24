Huber Capital Management Has Decreased Its Tenet Healthcare (THC) Stake; Burlington Stores (BURL) Sentiment Is 1.04

Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 173 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 166 decreased and sold their equity positions in Burlington Stores Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 67.90 million shares, up from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Burlington Stores Inc in top ten positions decreased from 11 to 5 for a decrease of 6. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 129 Increased: 107 New Position: 66.

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) stake by 51.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 138,723 shares as Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Huber Capital Management Llc holds 128,824 shares with $3.72 million value, down from 267,547 last quarter. Tenet Healthcare Corp now has $2.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $20.74. About 1.06M shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 03/05/2018 – Cannabis Consortium’s Partners Begin Infusing Edibles With THC; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Glenview Has Withdrawn Its Proposal to Amend the Company’s Bylaws That Would Allow Hldrs to Take Action by Written Consent Without a Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 4.1% Position in Tenet; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – BOARD MADE DECISION BASED UPON REDUCED VALUE OF NOL SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN FOLLOWING RECENT TAX LAW CHANGES, AMONG OTHERS; 23/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Examines the Role of Pharmacogenomic Testing to Lower Medication Costs and Overall Healthcare Expenditures at New York Health Forum; 05/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Eliminating Executive Committee as Standing Committee of Board; 05/03/2018 – TENET BOARD OKS ENDING SHORT-TERM HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 28/03/2018 – lnovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – PURCHASE OF WCAS’S REMAINING INTEREST IN USPI WAS COMPLETED ON AN ACCELERATED TIMELINE; 01/05/2018 – TENET Leverages XKL’s Optical Transponders and Amplifiers to Enhance London to Cape Town Subsea Network

The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $173.96. About 1.10M shares traded or 21.45% up from the average. Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05 TO $1.09, EST. 99C; 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Adj EPS $2.17; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 9.7%-10.5%; 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Sales Up 9%-10%

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BURL’s profit will be $76.32M for 37.82 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.73% negative EPS growth.

Samlyn Capital Llc holds 3.72% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. for 1.01 million shares. Ithaka Group Llc owns 127,470 shares or 3.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kames Capital Plc has 2.7% invested in the company for 606,886 shares. The Massachusetts-based Shellback Capital Lp has invested 2.52% in the stock. Junto Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 243,462 shares.

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.55 billion. The firm offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home dÃ©cor and gifts, and coats. It has a 29.01 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 592 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

More notable recent Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Third Point takes stake in Burlington Stores – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cramer On Macy’s: Consumers Are Spending Their Money Elsewhere – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why The Set Up Ahead Of Retail’s Q2 Earnings Season Is ‘Poor’ – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Retail sector looks for Walmart salvation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $16.23 million activity. $16.23 million worth of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) was bought by GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – LLC.

Among 8 analysts covering Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Tenet Healthcare has $37 highest and $26 lowest target. $29.88’s average target is 44.07% above currents $20.74 stock price. Tenet Healthcare had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Stephens maintained Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, August 14. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, February 27. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”.