Huber Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) by $4.36 Million as Stock Declined; Harris Associates LP Has Trimmed Its Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) Stake by $1.72 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 215,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The hedge fund held 6.98 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.48M, down from 7.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $914.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 176,446 shares traded. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 31.76% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRS News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Controladora Mabe To ‘BBB-‘ Frm ‘BB+’; Outlk Stb; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:Qualitas Controladora Rtgs Unaffctd On Anncment; 27/03/2018 S&P REVISES CONTROLADORA MABE, S.A. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 33.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 207,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 410,073 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65M, down from 617,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 1.80M shares traded or 70.82% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – GOLAR’S SHARE OF ANNUAL EBITDA FROM EFFECTIVE INTEREST IN POWER STATION AND FSRU IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MLN; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – SKAGEN Funds Reports 4.98 % Stake in Golar LNG; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livanova Plc by 1.06M shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $159.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 199,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 633,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Arcosa Inc.

Analysts await Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. VLRS’s profit will be $32.89M for 6.95 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volaris announces changes in its Board of Directors – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) CEO Enrique Beltranena on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NITE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volaris Reports May 2019 Traffic Results: 28% Passenger Growth and 88% Load Factor – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Volaris updates on traffic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2016.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evergy Inc by 7,500 shares to 55,141 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 96,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS).

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.33 EPS, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% EPS growth.