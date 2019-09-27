Huber Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Regions Finl New (RF) by $305,200; As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Price Rose, Element Capital Management Upped by $2.00 Million Its Holding

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 21,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 463,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93M, down from 485,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 7.53M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C, EST. 31C; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.46%; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/04/2018 – Modern Space. Expanded Services. Regions Bank Teams Move into Uptown Charlotte Facility

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 102.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 9,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 19,328 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95M, up from 9,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $218.98. About 1.60 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.12 million for 10.23 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $841.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc Del (NYSE:TTI) by 431,187 shares to 977,010 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 95,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn (NYSE:MLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ghp Investment Advsrs Incorporated invested in 181,350 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Northern stated it has 12.63 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 33,700 were reported by Hillsdale Invest. Fruth stated it has 12,392 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors owns 306 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Caxton LP accumulated 700,000 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Thompson Management Inc reported 14,785 shares stake. Jacobs Asset Management has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Hanson Mcclain accumulated 130 shares. 25,648 were reported by Meridian Mgmt. Focused Wealth Management owns 4,400 shares. Axa holds 0.01% or 229,094 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) or 263,179 shares.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 33,464 shares to 11,127 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 43,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,636 shares, and cut its stake in Target Hospitality Corp.