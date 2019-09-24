Huber Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $1.14 Million; Teton Advisors Has Lifted Centerstate Bk Com (CSFL) Stake by $1.16 Million as Shares Rose

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The hedge fund held 129,122 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.31M, down from 139,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.25. About 3.34 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – Novartis announces JAMA Cardiology publication of data showing Entresto® improves physical and social activity in HFrEF patients versus enalapril; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TABLETS RECEIVE EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 02/05/2018 – $MRK BACEi verubecestat failed Ph3 #Alzheimer data in NEJM; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 18/04/2018 – Pfenex and NT Pharma Enter into a Development and License Agreement for Pfenex’s PF708 Therapeutic Equivalent Candidate to Forteo®; 20/04/2018 – Lilly to Present Phase 3 Data at AAN 2018 Reinforcing Commitment to New, Innovative Therapies in Migraine; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO CEO SAYS PLANS TO SHARE FINDINGS OF STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS IN JULY; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Improvements Were Reported Early by Entresto Patients, With Median Follow-Up Time of 32 Days

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp Com (CSFL) by 195.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 50,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 76,411 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 25,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.02. About 529,153 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 10/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – ON APRIL 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT AND LOAN DOCUMENTS WITH NEXBANK SSB – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 21/04/2018 – DJ CenterState Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSFL); 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – DEAL FOR PER SHARE VALUE OF $22.76 AND AN AGGREGATE DEAL VALUE OF $360.1 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 76,560 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Ltd has 503,575 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co has 83,398 shares. Kirr Marbach And Co Limited Com In reported 7,093 shares. Telos accumulated 2,181 shares. Capital Intll Sarl holds 19,955 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 281,733 are held by Calamos Advsrs Ltd Llc. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Co reported 75,788 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 50,725 shares. 929,579 are held by Nordea Management. Fund Mgmt reported 1% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 6,852 were accumulated by Carroll Fincl. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 323,231 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. 352,761 were accumulated by Adage Cap Grp Limited Liability Com.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $24.37 million activity. Another trade for 426 shares valued at $50,281 was bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 19.80 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $841.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 397,285 shares to 544,874 shares, valued at $18.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR).

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Constr Inc Com (NYSE:GVA) by 34,000 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $867,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quidel Corp Com (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc Cl A (NYSE:SAH).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $82,327 activity.