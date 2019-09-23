Huber Capital Management Has Cut Lyon William Homes (WLH) Holding By $916,362; Banbury Partners Boosted By $3.22 Million Its Zoetis (ZTS) Stake

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased Lyon William Homes (WLH) stake by 32.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 50,909 shares as Lyon William Homes (WLH)’s stock rose 13.79%. The Huber Capital Management Llc holds 104,066 shares with $1.90 million value, down from 154,975 last quarter. Lyon William Homes now has $763.32M valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.17. About 171,535 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N; 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION

Banbury Partners Llc increased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 12.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Banbury Partners Llc acquired 28,453 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Banbury Partners Llc holds 250,131 shares with $28.39M value, up from 221,678 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $59.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.07. About 911,829 shares traded. Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal

Huber Capital Management Llc increased Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR) stake by 146,839 shares to 696,851 valued at $7.74 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Tetra Technologies Inc Del (NYSE:TTI) stake by 431,187 shares and now owns 977,010 shares. Comtech Telecommunications C (NASDAQ:CMTL) was raised too.

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 63.24% or $0.43 from last year’s $0.68 per share. WLH’s profit will be $9.46M for 20.17 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

