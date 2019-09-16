Huber Capital Management Has Cut Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; Chunghwa Telecom CO LTD. (CHT) Shorts Lowered By 18.91%

Chunghwa Telecom CO LTD. (NYSE:CHT) had a decrease of 18.91% in short interest. CHT’s SI was 345,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 18.91% from 426,300 shares previously. With 72,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Chunghwa Telecom CO LTD. (NYSE:CHT)’s short sellers to cover CHT’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 52,189 shares traded. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) has declined 1.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHT News: 06/03/2018 Chunghwa Picture Tubes Feb Rev NT$2.05B; 10/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom’s March Subscriber Numbers (Table); 13/05/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM MAY APPLY FOR TAIWAN ONLINE-BANK LICENSE: EDN; 09/04/2018 – Chunghwa Picture Tubes Mar Rev NT$2.18B; 10/05/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom’s April Subscriber Numbers (Table); 28/03/2018 – Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Jumps 4.8%; 08/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Upgrades to VCAS Ultra from Verimatrix to Secure New Premium UHD/4K Services; 10/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Mar Rev NT$17.49B Vs NT$18.04B; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Chunghwa Telecom, PChome to start TWD 400 million venture fund to invest in startups; 10/04/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM MARCH SALES NT$ 17.5BLN :2412 TT

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 13.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 31,800 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Huber Capital Management Llc holds 212,290 shares with $23.73M value, down from 244,090 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $380.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 7.21 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan developed its blockchain technology called Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments; 23/05/2018 – MR PRICE SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO INCREASED INTEREST TO 5.63%; 08/05/2018 – Imperva Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Glassman Says Markets Are Scared From Trade Wars of the Past (Video); 15/05/2018 – Pandora Media Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 23/05/2018 – HOMESERVE PLC HSV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 890P; 08/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon was asked on Bloomberg TV Thursday about Gary Cohn leaving the President Trump administration; 20/04/2018 – UNITED AIR MATCHES SPIRIT’S $3 ONE-WAY FARE INCREASE: JPMORGAN; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Says Treasury Selling Pressure From Quants Likely Over

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.29 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought 18,200 shares worth $2.00 million.

Huber Capital Management Llc increased Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR) stake by 146,839 shares to 696,851 valued at $7.74 million in 2019Q2. It also upped At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 397,285 shares and now owns 544,874 shares. Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 6.45% above currents $119 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, April 15. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $130 target in Monday, April 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Plc accumulated 0.33% or 4.81 million shares. Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability Com invested in 0.22% or 11,494 shares. Private Mngmt Group Inc holds 2.08% or 362,025 shares. Peoples Financial Svcs Corp owns 16,655 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Magnetar Limited Liability has 4,625 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Horizon Investment Serv Ltd Llc invested 2.82% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Zacks Invest has invested 1.78% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 84,500 are owned by Greenwood Assocs Ltd Liability. Lifeplan Financial Group Inc Inc Inc owns 6,396 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Nottingham Advsr Incorporated has 0.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Captrust Financial Advsrs accumulated 0.78% or 188,608 shares. Beck Mack Oliver holds 626,710 shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. Blue Financial invested 1.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% or 3,392 shares in its portfolio. Financial Mgmt Inc invested in 0.1% or 2,386 shares.