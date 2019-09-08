Huber Capital Management Has Cut Its Miller Inds Tenn (MLR) Position by $2.64 Million; Market Value Declined; Lourd Capital Stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Has Lowered by $453,264 as Stock Value Rose

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn (MLR) by 53.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 87,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% . The hedge fund held 76,572 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 164,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Miller Inds Inc Tenn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.83. About 20,970 shares traded. Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) has risen 22.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MLR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Miller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLR); 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q EPS 81c; 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q Net $9.3M; 06/03/2018 Miller Industries Announces Webcast; 09/05/2018 – Miller Industries 1Q EPS 59c

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 38.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 5,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 9,512 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724,000, down from 15,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $94.89. About 1.51 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Commodities ADV Rose 4%; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 03/05/2018 – ICE SEES 2Q ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $500M TO $510M; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL DOES NOT EXPECT REFORMED SONIA RATE TO FACE SAME PROBLEMS AS U.S. LIBOR REPLACEMENT; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y; 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Financial Results, Capital Returns; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold MLR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 9.42 million shares or 1.43% more from 9.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv invested 0% in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). 117,800 are owned by Renaissance Technology Limited Co. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 2,311 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 14,816 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 29,099 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 22,334 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 954,774 shares. 6,490 are held by Meeder Asset Management. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 1,000 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.25% or 26,900 shares. Community Savings Bank Na invested in 0.01% or 1,054 shares. Fca Corporation Tx owns 18,000 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Limited holds 7,075 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mutual Of America Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Stifel reported 16,963 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 195,522 shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $30.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 96,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset reported 4,400 shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 22,616 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Shelton Capital stated it has 742 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 6,165 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Network Limited Company. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt accumulated 355,100 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 591,283 shares. Captrust Fincl reported 6,866 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 19,125 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Gru One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Long Road Counsel Ltd reported 53,175 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 167,341 shares. 208,830 are held by Nippon Life Glob Americas. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability holds 0% or 30 shares.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $508.78 million for 25.79 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

