Huber Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) by $2.09 Million; Shareholder Montecito Bank & Trust Increased Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Position

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 47.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 7,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,877 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47M, up from 16,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 6.32 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 28.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 115,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 526,008 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.72 million, up from 410,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 1.34 million shares traded or 2.40% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR PARTNERS SAYS GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO STEP DOWN AS CEO; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT; 06/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golar LNG $GLNG Share Price; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Nottingham Advsrs has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,370 shares. 67,650 were accumulated by Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Valley Natl Advisers invested in 1.63% or 42,470 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 176,624 shares. Moreover, Swedbank has 1.13% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.78 million shares. S&Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,940 shares. Chase Investment Counsel Corp reported 0.14% stake. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 0.78% stake. Asset Management One Communication Limited stated it has 0.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bancorporation Of Mellon holds 0.92% or 24.16M shares. Syntal Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 25,494 were accumulated by Van Hulzen Asset Lc. Wafra stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Montag A And Associate reported 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Adage Prtnrs Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.89% or 2.56 million shares in its portfolio.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $331.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dvd Yield Etf (VYM) by 4,995 shares to 7,783 shares, valued at $680,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerging Mkts Bond Etf (EMB) by 4,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,497 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $841.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 37,858 shares to 90,966 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 27,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,399 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

