Huber Capital Management Has Boosted Its Carpenter Technology (CRS) Position by $438,075 as Shares Declined; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Share Price Rose, Holder Seatown Holdings Has Lifted Its Holding

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 9,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.99% . The hedge fund held 311,544 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.28M, up from 301,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carpenter Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 8,806 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 18.78% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 17/05/2018 – CINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY AB CINN.ST -UNIT SIMPLITIUM SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH GUY CARPENTER & COMPANY, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 8; 07/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference May 10; 23/04/2018 – William F. Carpenter III Reports 5.3% Stake In LifePoint Health; 18/04/2018 – Maine Senate: Senate overrides LePage veto of Carpenter bill to protect Maine children from unsolicited explicit images; 26/03/2018 – CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY TO INVEST $100M IN SOFT MAGNETIC; 18/04/2018 – Carpenter Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters to Host First “Leading the Way” Conference to Honor Women Pioneers in the Carpenter’s Union; 19/04/2018 – SCRIPTATION – CLOSED ITS SERIES B FINANCING ROUND LED BY ROB MORROW, RUSSELL CARPENTER AMONG OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – Carpenter Tech 3Q Net $30.2M

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 73,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 373,816 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.83M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $77.95. About 68,135 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. FCC SAYS IT REACHES $40 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE ON RURAL CALLING; 04/05/2018 – If Judge Richard Leon allows AT&T’s deal for Time Warner, regulators may not want to risk blocking T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT LEADERS MEET WITH FCC CHAIRMAN AJIT PAI; 26/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Sprint, T-Mobile reportedly may wrap up deal talks by next week; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 29/04/2018 – TMUS, S/@JohnLegere: I’m excited to announce that @TMobile & @Sprint have reached an agreement to come together to form a new company – a larger, stronger competitor that will be a force for positive change for all US consumers and businesses! Watch this & click through for details; 15/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: MOBILE 5G WON’T REALLY SCALE UNTIL 2020; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 11/04/2018 – SoftBank CEO running out of time to clinch Sprint-T-Mobile merger; 07/05/2018 – Democratic lawmakers express “serious concerns” about T-Mobile purchase of Sprint

More notable recent Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Carpenter Technology Corporation’s (NYSE:CRS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About Carpenter Technology Corporation’s (NYSE:CRS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Carpenter Technology Names Sam Abdelmalek Vice President and Group President â€“ Performance Engineered Products (PEP) – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carpenter Technology Corporation 2019 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Carpenter Technology Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

