Huber Capital Management Has Boosted Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Holding by $2.35 Million; Dafna Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) as Stock Value Declined

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 195,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% . The hedge fund held 2.36 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.42 million, up from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $668.86M market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.63. About 173,623 shares traded. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $51.7M, EST. $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 05/03/2018 REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. : Common Unit Repurchase Program; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP – SEES ABOUT $800 MLN OF EFFECTIVE REVENUE BACKLOG RELATED TO CLOSING OF HILLI ACQUISITION; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $74.2M, EST. $81.2M; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 27/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 151,770 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 141,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $845.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.41. About 3.85 million shares traded or 309.00% up from the average. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AERI); 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Expected FDA Review Period for Roclatan NDA Is 10 Months; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Rhopressa for Reduction of Intraocular Pressure in Patients With Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 3% Position in Aerie; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Expects 2018 Rhopressa Revenue of $20 M to $30 M; 05/04/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 29/03/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 5; 01/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Concetta Perro as Commercial Counsel; 23/04/2018 – S.I. Advance: Could Pedro Abad’s conviction be jeopardized? Toxicology results being re-checked in criminal cases

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 84,015 were accumulated by Century Companies Inc. Apis Advisors Limited Com has 30,000 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Lc holds 152,441 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 8,642 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0.05% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) or 275,689 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Geode Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Manchester Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 150 shares. Brazil-based Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda has invested 0.15% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.01% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 365,018 shares. Montag A And Associates holds 0.09% or 21,301 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 0.02% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Orbimed Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

More notable recent Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Aerie (AERI) Down 10.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Puma Leaps, Aerie Borrows, Hepion Back In Nasdaq’s Good Books – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “After-Hours Movers 9/3: (LL) (COUP) (BOX) Higher; (SUP) (SB) (TSN) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Aerie (AERI) Q4 Earnings Miss, Rhopressa Gains Traction – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 8,000 shares to 34,800 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 53,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,811 shares, and cut its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL).

Since August 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.66 million activity.