Huber Capital Management Decreased Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Public Storage (PSA) Shareholder Brookfield Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 313,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The hedge fund held 367,448 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 680,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.26% or $0.0479 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6122. About 482,574 shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 126,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229.39 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $248.29. About 53,461 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility

More notable recent Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) CEO David Dunlap on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Will Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Become Profitable? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Superior Energy Services Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Intercept Pharmaceuticals, PG&E, and Superior Energy Services Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 24,052 shares to 147,589 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evergy Inc by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Bluecrest Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.01% or 44,446 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 118,327 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) or 113,839 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares invested in 0% or 590 shares. Moreover, Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Raymond James Service Advsr reported 27,607 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 950 shares or 0% of the stock. Art Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 204,218 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia has 46,600 shares. 25.61 million are owned by Blackrock Inc. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 642,052 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 240,546 shares. Dsam Prtnrs (London) Limited invested 0.01% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN).

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $42,850 activity.

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Augusta Storage Units Grow Public Storage Presence by 50% – Business Wire” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Global Self Storage: A Nanocap REIT That’s Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Don’t Overlook PS Business Parks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hugo Storage Units Contribute to 13% Company Growth in Minnesota – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 134,000 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $36.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 168,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC).