Huber Capital Management Decreased Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake by $1.91 Million; Valuation Rose; As Liveperson (LPSN) Shares Rose, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Decreased by $985,600 Its Stake

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 74.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 3,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $656,000, down from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $218.49. About 2.00M shares traded or 4.71% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd decreased its stake in Liveperson (LPSN) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd sold 35,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 523,458 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.68M, down from 558,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Liveperson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 532,114 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 35c-29c; 12/03/2018 – Contact At Once! Receives “Highest Rated” DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. $0; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.11 – $0.15; 31/05/2018 – LivePerson launches world’s most advanced platform to connect large brands and consumers via Alexa and Google Assistant; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.09, REV VIEW $239.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – LotLinx Partners with Contact At Once! to Offer Chat and Text on Mobile Optimized Vehicle Detail Pages and Online Advertising; 04/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21

More notable recent LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About LivePerson, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Spirit Airlines Debuts WhatsApp for Seamless Communication with Guests – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate LivePerson (LPSN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold LPSN shares while 35 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 55.60 million shares or 3.75% more from 53.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). 462,433 are owned by Invesco Limited. Gagnon Securities holds 13,704 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd invested in 0% or 263,038 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank stated it has 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Agf Investments Inc holds 0.04% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) or 125,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.03% stake. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability accumulated 33,386 shares. California-based Rice Hall James & Associate has invested 0.06% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). The California-based Granite Investment Prtn Lc has invested 1.28% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% stake. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 131,578 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Roanoke Asset Management Corporation New York reported 0.74% stake. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 11,301 shares.

Analysts await LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 433.33% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by LivePerson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.22 million shares to 3.24 million shares, valued at $29.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Opko Health Inc (NYSE:OPK) by 1.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Ventas Inc (VOO).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NextEra Energy to sell $1.5B of equity units – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NextEra Energy announces settlement rate for corporate units issued in August 2016 – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spectrum Mngmt Grp Inc reported 1.26% stake. Victory Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 42,153 shares. 105,015 were reported by Crow Point Prns Ltd Liability Corporation. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Llc, New York-based fund reported 18,153 shares. South Dakota-based Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co Limited Com has invested 0.15% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.38% or 230,017 shares in its portfolio. Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 16,935 shares. Fiera Cap owns 12,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas invested in 1.72% or 110,280 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 1,071 shares stake. Cannell Peter B owns 6,297 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bangor Bank has 0.11% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,093 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Com owns 5,094 shares. Bessemer has 54,324 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $841.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 435,084 shares to 2.79 million shares, valued at $31.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comtech Telecommunications C (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 88,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40M shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 24.94 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.