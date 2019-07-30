Huber Capital Management Decreased Merck & Co (MRK) Stake; Shorts at Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Raised By 20.95%

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) had an increase of 20.95% in short interest. CIVB’s SI was 94,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 20.95% from 77,800 shares previously. With 34,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)’s short sellers to cover CIVB’s short positions. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.02. About 34,476 shares traded or 2.64% up from the average. Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) has declined 3.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CIVB News: 13/03/2018 WeissLaw LLP Investigates United Community Bancorp Acquisition

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 51.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 170,600 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock declined 1.86%. The Huber Capital Management Llc holds 163,800 shares with $13.62 million value, down from 334,400 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $214.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $83.44. About 10.79M shares traded or 6.66% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 13/04/2018 – Martinne Geller: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 23/05/2018 – Three Ebola patients escape Congo quarantine, medics race to control outbreak; 09/03/2018 – Merck Doubles Down on Debt Reduction; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: First Approval Worldwide for Lenvima for HCC; 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Merck for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company has market cap of $344.90 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 15.69 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises residential real estate mortgages, commercial real estate loans, commercial and agriculture loans, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

Huber Capital Management Llc increased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 24,052 shares to 147,589 valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc stake by 6,500 shares and now owns 20,662 shares. Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.91% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Professional Advisory Services Inc accumulated 7,222 shares. 165,091 were reported by Associated Banc. Parkside Fin National Bank Trust has 0.44% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Godshalk Welsh Mgmt Incorporated invested in 27,203 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 4.84 million shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt owns 0.29% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 86,711 shares. Waverton Invest Mgmt Limited has 16,240 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cardinal Mgmt invested in 1.54% or 64,603 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 1.08 million shares. Assets Investment Management Limited Co owns 0.94% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 70,000 shares. Connors Investor Ser has 1.96% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). New York-based Beech Hill Advisors has invested 3.38% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 880 were reported by Harding Loevner Limited Partnership. Lynch And Associate In holds 100,286 shares.