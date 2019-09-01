Huber Capital Management Decreased Its Catchmark Timber Tr (CTT) Stake by $2.05 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Windacre Partnership Holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Cut by $26.16 Million

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The institutional investor held 8.97M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.51 million, down from 10.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 677,501 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 16/05/2018 – IPT: Santander Consumer Finance EU500m WNG 5Y MS +Mid 50s Area; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.67; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc; 30/05/2018 – SC: Santander Consumer slides after report of Chrysler sales, fi; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Santander Consumer Bank AS at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Volume Surges Almost 28 Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc (CTT) by 47.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 227,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% . The hedge fund held 249,879 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 477,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $482.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 107,821 shares traded. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 17.93% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 07/03/2018 – CTT FY REV. EU714.3M, EST. EU692.9M; 07/03/2018 – CTT FY RECURRING REV. EU697.9M; 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS – PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF €0.38 PER SHARE FOR FY17, PAYABLE IN MAY 18; 07/03/2018 – CTT SAYS 2017 ADDRESSED MAIL VOLUME DOWN 5.6 PCT; 03/05/2018 – CatchMark Timber Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS – FY RECURRING REVENUE 697.9 MLN EUROS VS 695.1 MLN EUROS YR AGO; 07/03/2018 – CTT SAYS 2017 EBITDA DOWN 20.5 PCT TO 81.1 MLN EUROS; 03/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST INC CTT.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.08; 07/03/2018 – CTT 2017 ADDRESSED MAIL VOLUME -5.6%, BIGGER DROP THAN GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TO BUY 1.1M ACRES EAST TEXAS TIMBERLANDS FOR $1.39B

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $135,969 activity. On Friday, March 8 the insider MOSS DONALD S bought $95,200.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CTT shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.92 million shares or 2.12% less from 34.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,177 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel stated it has 299,325 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 43,400 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt reported 0.25% stake. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Advisory Services Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Real Estate Mgmt Llc owns 5.43% invested in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) for 881,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 52,140 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 37,298 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company reported 10,200 shares. New York-based Renaissance Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Blb&B Advisors Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,740 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 75,760 shares. Sei Invs holds 0% or 2,809 shares. Victory Capital Management owns 170,000 shares.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evergy Inc by 7,500 shares to 55,141 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 96,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS).

More notable recent CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) Promotes Brian M. Davis to President – StreetInsider.com” on April 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lumber Declines Despite A Dovish Fed – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CatchMark Timber Is A Strong Buy, Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 363,790 shares. 92,494 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Continental Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 210,604 shares. 506 were accumulated by Catalyst Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 340,448 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 2.86M shares stake. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Co holds 0.15% or 132,003 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 72,218 shares in its portfolio. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Qs Investors Ltd Liability invested in 117,107 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hightower Trust Serv Lta holds 0.04% or 15,280 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 10,399 shares. Samlyn Cap Ltd Liability invested 1.68% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Moreover, Carlson Capital Limited Partnership has 0.26% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).