Huber Capital Management Decreased Catchmark Timber Tr (CTT) Holding by $307,530 as Stock Rose; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Increases Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc (CTT) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 30,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% . The hedge fund held 219,126 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29M, down from 249,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $512.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 77,229 shares traded. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 17.93% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK – JOHN RASOR, CO’S CURRENT COO, TO TRANSITION TO SERVE AS PRESIDENT OF NEWLY FORMED JV COMPANY, WHICH TO BE NAMED TEXMARK TIMBER TREASURY; 13/03/2018 – CatchMark Announces Launch of Public Offering of Class a Common Stk; 09/04/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Unveils China Southern Airlines First to Select Business Class Humidification on A350XWB; 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS SEES 35 MLN EUROS OF CAPEX, PART OF WHICH RELATED TO OPERATIONAL TRANSFORMATION PLAN; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TO BUY 1.1M ACRES EAST TEXAS TIMBERLANDS FOR $1.39B; 19/04/2018 – DJ CatchMark Timber Trust Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTT); 22/03/2018 – CatchMark Announces Exercise of Overallotment Option in Public Offering; 14/05/2018 – MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC SAYS MEDLEY INVESTED IN THE TRANSACTION THROUGH ITS TACTICAL OPPORTUNITIES GROUP; 07/03/2018 – CTT 2017 ADDRESSED MAIL VOLUME -5.6%, BIGGER DROP THAN GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – CTT SAYS 2017 EBITDA DOWN 20.5 PCT TO 81.1 MLN EUROS

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 31.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 161,747 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.13M, up from 123,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $103.36. About 542,767 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Point & Fincl Services N A has invested 0.15% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). First Tru Lp reported 1.42 million shares. Alta Management Lc holds 499,170 shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. 514,849 are owned by National Bank Of Nova Scotia. Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd accumulated 5,425 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Motco stated it has 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Mackay Shields Lc has 0.08% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Sentinel Tru Co Lba holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,300 shares. Boston holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 630,407 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% or 10,114 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru reported 5,242 shares. D E Shaw Co Inc, New York-based fund reported 1.44 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 62,933 shares. Michigan-based Telemus Cap Lc has invested 0.09% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $472.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 46,933 shares to 387,910 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Int’l (NYSE:HON) by 19,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,520 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold CTT shares while 37 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 34.44 million shares or 1.54% more from 33.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0% stake. Moreover, Amg National Tru Bankshares has 0.05% invested in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Cap Fund Mgmt reported 13,200 shares. Diversified Tru Com stated it has 18,518 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 9,301 shares stake. Beach Invest Counsel Pa accumulated 12,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) for 236,944 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc holds 0% or 25,860 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 170,987 shares in its portfolio. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.87% or 1.79 million shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Glenmede Na owns 0% invested in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) for 170 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 2.91M shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 1.57M shares.

Analysts await CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.55 EPS, up 65.84% or $1.06 from last year’s $-1.61 per share. After $-0.62 actual EPS reported by CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.29% EPS growth.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $841.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 146,839 shares to 696,851 shares, valued at $7.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).