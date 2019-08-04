Huber Capital Management Cut Position in Catchmark Timber Tr (CTT) by $2.05 Million as Share Value Rose; Westwood Global Investments Increases Holding in Tenaris (TS)

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc (CTT) by 47.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 227,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% . The hedge fund held 249,879 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 477,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $474.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $9.66. About 236,081 shares traded or 18.42% up from the average. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 17.93% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 09/03/2018 – CTT SAYS TOURLINE UNIT TO APPEAL SPANISH REGULATOR’S DECISION; 07/03/2018 – CTT EXPECTS ADDRESSED MAIL TO DROP 5% TO 6% IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – CTT SEES “SLIGHT” INCREASE IN REVENUE IN 2018; 18/05/2018 – CatchMark Timber’s (CTT) CEO Jerry Barag on CatchMark Joint Venture Acquisition Call (Transcript); 07/03/2018 – CTT SAYS 2017 ADDRESSED MAIL VOLUME DOWN 5.6 PCT; 02/05/2018 – CTT SAYS TRANSFORMATION PLAN IS SURPASSING INITIAL PROJECTIONS; 19/04/2018 – DJ CatchMark Timber Trust Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTT); 07/03/2018 – CTT EXPECTS RECURRING EBTIDA THIS YEAR SIMILAR TO 2017 LEVEL; 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS SETS GOAL FOR SLIGHT GROWTH IN REVENUES AND STABLE RECURRING EBITDA LEVELS IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – CTT FY RECURRING REV. EU697.9M

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris (TS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 272,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 6.92 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.43 million, up from 6.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 4.47M shares traded or 111.48% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net $235.2M; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – FULL EXTENT OF US SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS STILL UNCLEAR

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $126,259 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $95,200 was bought by MOSS DONALD S.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csi Compressco Lp by 205,739 shares to 573,665 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CTT shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.92 million shares or 2.12% less from 34.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,740 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Co owns 19,744 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Argent Tru invested in 66,720 shares. D E Shaw invested in 0% or 29,077 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa owns 40,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 51,706 shares stake. Moreover, North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation has 0.25% invested in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) for 215,218 shares. 75,451 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Meeder Asset Management owns 37,688 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fmr Llc invested 0% in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Crawford Investment Counsel has 0.09% invested in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Acg Wealth has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT). Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) for 144,281 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 1.77M shares.