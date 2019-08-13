Huber Capital Management Cut C & F Finl (CFFI) Holding by $361,600 as Stock Rose; Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Park Circle Co Cut Holding as Share Value Rose

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in C & F Finl Corp (CFFI) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 7,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.91% . The hedge fund held 8,747 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $443,000, down from 15,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in C & F Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.79. About 1,075 shares traded. C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) has declined 12.98% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CFFI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ C&F Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFFI); 27/04/2018 – @Geoffsmithusa44 Doesn’t interest expense already come through CF from operations?; 17/04/2018 – PROTEOSTASIS RECEIVES ENDORSEMENT FROM THE CYSTIC FIBROSIS FOUNDATION’S THERAPEUTIC DEVELOPMENT NETWORK FOR THE STUDY OF THE COMPANY’S AMPLIFIER, PTI-428, IN CF SUBJECTS ON BACKGROUND SYMDEKO™…; 17/05/2018 – Celtaxsys Announces Last Patient, Last Visit in Landmark CF Phase 2b Lung Function Preservation Trial, Clinical Results Expecte; 05/05/2018 – IRAN SAYS CF CRYSTAL’S DEVIATION LED TO BOTH VESSELS COLLIDING; 22/05/2018 – C&F Financial Declares Dividend of 34c; 17/04/2018 – EGYPT ZOHR GAS FIELD NOW PRODUCING 350M CF/D: ENI’S CAVANNA; 17/04/2018 – PROTEOSTASIS RECEIVES ENDORSEMENT FROM THE CYSTIC FIBROSIS FOUNDATION’S THERAPEUTIC DEVELOPMENT NETWORK FOR THE STUDY OF THE COMPANY’S AMPLIFIER, PTI-428, IN CF SUBJECTS ON BACKGROUND SYMDEKO™; 16/05/2018 – Legion M Launches Its Latest Reg CF Campaign Exactly Two Years After Pioneering Equity Crowdfunding in the U.S; 14/03/2018 – PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS INC – DATA FROM PTI’S DOUBLE COMBINATION STUDY OF PTI-801 AND PTI-808 IN CF PATIENTS EXPECTED MID 2018

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co analyzed 8,000 shares as the company's stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $228.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 7.58 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 1 investors sold CFFI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 1.16 million shares or 1.42% less from 1.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 5,247 shares. Bessemer invested 0% in C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI). Geode Capital Management Lc invested in 30,609 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa reported 105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advsr stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% or 30,093 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 15,045 shares. Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI). Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 457 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Ltd owns 5,273 shares. Blackrock invested 0% in C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI). Tiaa Cref Limited Com invested in 0% or 6,777 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 22 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Seizert Prtn Ltd has 0.05% invested in C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) for 22,923 shares.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csi Compressco Lp by 205,739 shares to 573,665 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 24,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Evergy Inc.

