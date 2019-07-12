Huber Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK); Harvey Capital Management Position in Caterpillar (CAT) Lifted as Stock Value Declined

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 36.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 3.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.48 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.59 million, up from 8.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 31.56M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 30.56% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 08/03/2018 – Tellurian, Chesapeake Energy Held Talks on Louisiana Fields; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE CFO: USED HIGHER OIL PRICES TO HEDGE 2019 VOLUMES; 16/05/2018 – Chesapeake Almost Missed Out on Its Wyoming Oil Play (Correct); 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CHK.N CEO SAYS KNOWS NEED TO IMPROVE COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET, BUT WON’T SELL ASSETS WITHOUT GETTING GOOD VALUE; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS; 17/04/2018 – Element Fleet Issues US$1 billion of ABS Term Notes through Chesapeake II; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: MOVING 4TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN IN APRIL; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DOUG LAWLER SAYS ‘NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS’; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulation; Chesapeake Bay, between Sandy Point and Kent Island, MD; 09/04/2018 – PA DEP: ADVISORY – TUESDAY – Building a Community Clean Water Toolbox in Pennsylvania’s Chesapeake Bay Watershed Counties

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 75.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 16,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,065 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16 million, up from 21,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 3.04 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 05/04/2018 – Trade fight mounts as Trump threatens $100 bln more in China tariffs; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi’s Replacement Will Be Named Soon; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar bulldozes past estimates, lifts outlook; 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR REPORTS EXECUTIVE OFFICE CHANGES; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 27 PCT – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 39 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 42,800 shares to 11,100 shares, valued at $449,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 72,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,546 shares, and cut its stake in Comtech Telecommunications C (NASDAQ:CMTL).

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chesapeake Energy: I’ll Buy Below $2 – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Delighted With Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:CHK) ROE Of 20%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unexpected Positive News In Chesapeake Energy – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2018. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Going Gaga For Gushers: Oil Producers Set To Boost Permian Basin Production – Benzinga” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chesapeake Energy Corporation Declares Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividends And Provides 2019 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Information – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $21.01 million activity. Shares for $100,625 were bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR on Friday, May 24. The insider WEBB JAMES R bought $98,010. Lawler Robert D. had bought 50,000 shares worth $100,995 on Friday, May 24.

