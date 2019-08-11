Huber Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Chesapeake Energy (CHK); Dominion Energy (D) Holder Gateway Investment Advisers Has Lifted Its Stake

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 36.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 3.09M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 11.48M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.59 million, up from 8.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 42.33M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CHK.N CEO SAYS KNOWS NEED TO IMPROVE COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET, BUT WON’T SELL ASSETS WITHOUT GETTING GOOD VALUE; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; 15/05/2018 – Southeastern Asset Management In Exits Chesapeake Energy; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Chesapeake Energy To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 20/04/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Exclusive: Chesapeake Bayhawks pitch scaled-back plan for Crownsville Hospital Center site; 09/04/2018 – PA DEP: ADVISORY – TUESDAY – Building a Community Clean Water Toolbox in Pennsylvania’s Chesapeake Bay Watershed Counties; 08/03/2018 – Houston-Based Tellurian Has Held Talks With Other Producers With Haynesville Assets

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 4,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 35,744 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 31,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 4.61M shares traded or 14.09% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $21.01 million activity. Lawler Robert D. had bought 50,000 shares worth $100,995. NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. sold 568,424 shares worth $1.85M. 50,000 shares valued at $100,625 were bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR on Friday, May 24.

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chesapeake Energy: I’ll Buy Below $2 – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Delighted With Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:CHK) ROE Of 20%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Chesapeake’s stock bounces off 20-yr. low as oil prices gain – MarketWatch” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanger Inc (NYSE:HGR) by 192,040 shares to 251,381 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronav Nv Antwerpen by 441,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 3.66M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication owns 1.97M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Invests accumulated 95,472 shares or 0% of the stock. Columbia Pacific Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 60,003 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Inc owns 55,360 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assoc accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl reported 1.16 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation holds 19,918 shares. Waters Parkerson And Limited Liability Com, a Louisiana-based fund reported 12,414 shares. Maple Capital Management has 0.04% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 60,000 shares. Harris Assocs Ltd Partnership reported 42.24 million shares. Brandes Invest Prtnrs Lp invested in 1.88 million shares. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 8.18M shares. The New York-based Adirondack Trust Co has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK).

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 6,750 shares to 32,130 shares, valued at $8.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 18,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,426 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dominion Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 28% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion slips after issuing downside Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.