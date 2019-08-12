Huber Capital Management Boosted Stake in At&T (T) as Stock Rose; Royal Gold (RGLD) Stock Rose While Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Lowered Its Holding by $1.08 Million

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 24,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 147,589 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, up from 123,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 17.86 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Postpaid Churn 0.84%; 30/04/2018 – AT&T’s Time Warner Takeover at Crossroads as Judge Weighs Ruling; 22/03/2018 – ONAP and ONF to Collaborate on Multi-Gigabit Open Broadband Access Network; 09/03/2018 – AT&T SAYS ‘NO FACT-BASED EVIDENCE’ MERGER WILL HARM COMPETITION; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Plan to Cut Time Warner Deal Cost Said to Get Some Pushback; 03/04/2018 – Tower One Wireless Acquires Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 10/04/2018 – MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Communications Union Seeks Tax Windfall Disclosure (Video); 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COOPERATED WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER REGARDING TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $128.43. About 538,834 shares traded or 16.31% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 35,200 shares to 295,800 shares, valued at $12.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tetra Technologies Inc Del (NYSE:TTI) by 567,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 545,823 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).