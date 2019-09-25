Huber Capital Management Boosted Position in Abbvie (ABBV) by $720,000; Pvh (PVH) Holder Shellback Capital LP Has Raised Stake

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 69.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 24,337 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, up from 14,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $72.36. About 3.80 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO COMMENCE MARKETING SEVERAL PRODUCTS INCLUDING DRONABINOL CAPSULES OVER COURSE OF YEAR; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Pat

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 10,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 62,980 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.96M, up from 52,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.19. About 607,191 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 22/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s 500 Largest Corporations; 28/03/2018 – PVH – 2018 REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS); 28/03/2018 – PVH 4Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.47; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE FOR CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PVH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Net $179.4M; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 7% IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – PVH Forges Partnership With WWF to Protect Global Water Re; 15/03/2018 – Tommy Hilfiger Announces Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton as Global Brand Ambassador for TOMMY HILFIGER Men’s

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold PVH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 73.26 million shares or 5.79% more from 69.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 0.1% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Pension Service owns 116,701 shares. Investec Asset North America Inc has invested 0.16% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). 43,674 are owned by Twin Tree Mngmt L P. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The reported 10,573 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 17,263 shares. Guardian Life Ins Communications Of America invested in 0% or 217 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com owns 27,791 shares. Cambiar Limited Liability reported 38,490 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership reported 50,291 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 175,699 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp reported 0.05% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 114,966 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 9,547 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $10.60 million activity. CHIRICO EMANUEL had bought 191 shares worth $14,254 on Tuesday, September 3.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $802.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Playags Inc by 29,044 shares to 95,956 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 11,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,035 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $841.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc by 26,538 shares to 117,971 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 33,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,439 shares, and cut its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J. 10,000 shares valued at $663,500 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Tuesday, July 30. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00M on Friday, August 16. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bellecapital Int Limited holds 44,097 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc accumulated 0.29% or 4.54 million shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Company holds 0.73% or 189,638 shares in its portfolio. Natl Asset Mngmt reported 23,366 shares. Harvest Capital Mngmt accumulated 3,296 shares. Mechanics Bank & Trust Department stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Metropolitan Life Insur Communication Ny accumulated 297,132 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Page Arthur B, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,015 shares. Conning holds 92,319 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation reported 31,317 shares stake. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Personal Cap Advisors holds 10,223 shares. 3,000 are owned by Professional Advisory Serv Incorporated. Da Davidson And Company reported 0.21% stake. Foster Dykema Cabot Incorporated Ma reported 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

