Huber Capital Management Boosted Its Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Position by $9.27 Million; Stock Rose; General Mills (GIS) Share Price Rose While Cumberland Partners LTD Trimmed Its Position

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 36.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 3.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.48M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.59M, up from 8.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.85. About 38.57M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 30.56% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 19/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces 15 New Jobs in the City of Chesapeake; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Taylor: Rep. Taylor Defends Chesapeake Bay Funding in Spending Bill; 08/03/2018 – Tellurian, Chesapeake Energy Held Talks on Louisiana Fields; 16/05/2018 – Chesapeake Almost Missed Out on Its Wyoming Oil Play (Correct); 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SPECIFIC QUARTERLY TIMING OF SHIPMENTS MAY BE AFFECTED DUE TO CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT; 20/04/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Exclusive: Chesapeake Bayhawks pitch scaled-back plan for Crownsville Hospital Center site; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – BELIEVE SUBSTANTIALLY COSTS RESULTING FROM CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT WILL BE RECOVERABLE THROUGH INSURANCE OR OTHER CONTRACTUAL RIGHTS; 18/05/2018 – Chesapeake Shareholders Didn’t Approve Resolution on Executive Compensation; 15/05/2018 – SABA ADDED CHK, SN, NE IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 6,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,591 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 46,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 2.96 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1.97 million shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 7,480 shares. Menta Cap Llc reported 101,960 shares. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Moreover, Intrust Bankshares Na has 0.02% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Ftb accumulated 8,802 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation owns 83 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 71,169 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 640,849 shares in its portfolio. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Alley Comm Ltd Company owns 22,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. James Inv has 412,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Meridian Counsel reported 0.05% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,810 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $21.01 million activity. The insider Lawler Robert D. bought 50,000 shares worth $100,995. 50,000 shares were bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR, worth $100,625 on Friday, May 24. WEBB JAMES R had bought 50,000 shares worth $98,010 on Tuesday, May 28.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 42,800 shares to 11,100 shares, valued at $449,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 138,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,824 shares, and cut its stake in Ufp Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UFPT).

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 9,261 shares to 82,643 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Co Ltd Cl A (NYSE:EL) by 8,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Granite Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Beese Fulmer Investment, a Ohio-based fund reported 35,713 shares. Indexiq Advisors Llc invested in 53,815 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel reported 74,775 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. The Missouri-based Cutter Brokerage has invested 0.42% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Asset holds 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 17,228 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Co owns 0.07% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 27,766 shares. Bahl And Gaynor has 26,536 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 7.65M shares. Cetera Advisor Limited has invested 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Natixis reported 0.06% stake. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 46,575 shares. Motco holds 846 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.11% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 49,712 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Lc accumulated 6,386 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

