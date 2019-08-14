Huber Capital Management Boosted Holding in At&T (T); Fine Capital Partners LP Decreased Mbia (MBI) Position by $878,481 as Market Valuation Declined

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 97,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 7.47M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.10 million, down from 7.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $821.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 1.06M shares traded or 42.49% up from the average. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 30/04/2018 – The Zohar Funds, Lynn Tilton, MBIA, and the Zohar III Noteholders Announce Resolution to Stay Litigation, Refinance and Monetiz; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ. LOSS 69C-SHR; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable; 21/05/2018 – LYNN TILTON AND MBIA WIN COURT APPROVAL OF ZOHAR SETTLEMENT; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $28.60; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $40 MLN VS $49 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MBIA Book Value/Share $13.97 at March 31; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Rev $73M; 20/04/2018 – DJ MBIA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBI); 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 24,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 147,589 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, up from 123,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 31.26M shares traded or 8.22% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON 4938.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$83 BLN; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on the dying pay-TV model; 07/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: CBRE frontrunner to win leasing assignment for Icahn’s AT&T tower; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s wholesale mobile network launches without major carriers; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 17/05/2018 – AT&T to Carry the First Holographic Smartphone: RED HYDROGEN ONE; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS SINCE THEN IT HAS RECEIVED NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS FROM MUELLER; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Limited Liability Co invested in 72,585 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Ftb Advsr Inc owns 0.94% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 375,774 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Natl Pension Service, a Korea-based fund reported 7.17 million shares. Mckinley Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware has 0.14% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Estabrook Cap reported 234,964 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 46,161 shares. Of Virginia Va reported 1.42% stake. Waverton Mngmt has 2.38% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.46 million shares. R G Niederhoffer Capital Mgmt has invested 5.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hodges Cap reported 58,764 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.14% or 19,828 shares in its portfolio. Financial Advisory Serv Incorporated has 34,564 shares. Westwood Gp holds 1.64% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 5.04 million shares. D Scott Neal has 0.59% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronav Nv Antwerpen by 441,534 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $9.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,125 shares, and cut its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Most Vital Indicators For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 90% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Maximum Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The CBS and Viacom Merger Is Just the Start – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.