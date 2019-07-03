Huber Capital Management Boosted Carpenter Technology (CRS) Holding; BIOVIE (BIVI) SI Increased By 97.22%

Huber Capital Management Llc increased Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) stake by 3.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Huber Capital Management Llc acquired 9,735 shares as Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS)’s stock rose 5.31%. The Huber Capital Management Llc holds 311,544 shares with $14.28 million value, up from 301,809 last quarter. Carpenter Technology Corp now has $2.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.47. About 81,077 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 15.24% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 26/04/2018 – CARPENTER TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 60C; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carpenter Tan Holdings Ltd; 28/03/2018 – Anthony Scaramucci, Dick Vitale, Josh Brown and Megan Carpenter Announced as Keynote Speakers at the 2018 Fearless Investing Su; 23/04/2018 – William F. Carpenter III Holds 5.3% Stake in LifePoint Health; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. Exits Carpenter Tech; 17/05/2018 – CINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY AB CINN.ST -UNIT SIMPLITIUM SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH GUY CARPENTER & COMPANY, LLC; 26/04/2018 – Carpenter Tech 3Q Net $30.2M; 18/05/2018 – Mary Chapin Carpenter, Barbican – `Americana with a hard edge’; 23/04/2018 – William F. Carpenter III Reports 5.3% Stake In LifePoint Health; 26/03/2018 – CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY TO INVEST $100M IN SOFT MAGNETIC

BIOVIE INC (OTCMKTS:BIVI) had an increase of 97.22% in short interest. BIVI’s SI was 7,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 97.22% from 3,600 shares previously. With 85,300 avg volume, 0 days are for BIOVIE INC (OTCMKTS:BIVI)’s short sellers to cover BIVI’s short positions. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.105. About 14,286 shares traded. BioVie Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIVI) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased Hp Inc stake by 19,700 shares to 158,600 valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hoegh Lng Partners Lp (NYSE:HMLP) stake by 451,048 shares and now owns 97,270 shares. Comtech Telecommunications C (NASDAQ:CMTL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CRS shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 42.12 million shares or 3.14% less from 43.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 39 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 8,700 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 0.03% or 41,746 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 5,173 shares stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc has invested 0.01% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Barclays Pcl holds 0% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) or 26,148 shares. Advisors Preferred Llc has 0.01% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). First Mercantile holds 3,138 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Ing Groep Nv invested in 7,260 shares. Strs Ohio holds 2,200 shares. Voya Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 299,211 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 74,033 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS).

More notable recent Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Carpenter Technology Corporation’s (NYSE:CRS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Carpenter Technology Advances Aerospace Industry’s Shift to Electric – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “For Metal Alloys Producer Carpenter Technology, 3-D Printing Means A Whole New World Of Opportunity – Forbes” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

More notable recent BioVie Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIVI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BioVie IPO: It Is Speculative – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BioVie Seeks $23 Million In Nasdaq IPO – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BioVie reviews key accomplishments in 2017 and updates on Phase 2a clinical trial progress – Seeking Alpha” on January 16, 2018. More interesting news about BioVie Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIVI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Iconic Brands Press Release Dated August 8, 2018 OTC Markets:ICNB – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form S-1/A Iconic Brands, Inc. – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 12, 2018.