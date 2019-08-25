Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) and Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Comparing side by side

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) and Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) compete against each other in the Diversified Electronics sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hubbell Incorporated 123 1.46 N/A 6.70 19.39 Methode Electronics Inc. 28 1.01 N/A 2.30 13.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hubbell Incorporated and Methode Electronics Inc. Methode Electronics Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Hubbell Incorporated. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Hubbell Incorporated is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hubbell Incorporated 0.00% 21.2% 7.5% Methode Electronics Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 7.9%

Risk and Volatility

Hubbell Incorporated has a beta of 1.46 and its 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Methode Electronics Inc.’s 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hubbell Incorporated are 1.9 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Methode Electronics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Methode Electronics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hubbell Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Hubbell Incorporated and Methode Electronics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hubbell Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67 Methode Electronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Hubbell Incorporated is $143.33, with potential upside of 15.84%. Methode Electronics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $43 average price target and a 57.28% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Methode Electronics Inc. seems more appealing than Hubbell Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hubbell Incorporated and Methode Electronics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.8% and 96.4%. About 0.6% of Hubbell Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Methode Electronics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hubbell Incorporated 1.83% -0.95% 2.24% 19.96% 8.29% 30.74% Methode Electronics Inc. -0.73% 3.67% 1.84% 16.72% -23.11% 28.6%

For the past year Hubbell Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Methode Electronics Inc.

Summary

Hubbell Incorporated beats on 9 of the 12 factors Methode Electronics Inc.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market. It also designs and manufactures various high voltage test and measurement equipment, industrial controls, and communication systems for use in the non-residential and industrial markets, as well as in the oil and gas, and mining industries. This segment sells its products through electrical and industrial distributors, home centers, retail and hardware outlets, lighting showrooms, and residential product oriented Internet sites; special application products primarily through wholesale distributors to contractors, industrial customers, and original equipment manufacturers; and high voltage products directly to its customers through sales engineers. The Power segment designs, manufactures, and sells distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to users, such as electric utilities, telecommunication companies, pipeline and mining operations, industrial firms, construction and engineering firms, and civil construction and transportation industries. Hubbell Incorporated was founded in 1888 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers. Its products include integrated center consoles, hidden switches, ergonomic switches, transmission lead frames, and sensors, which incorporate magneto-elastic sensing and other technologies that monitor the operation or status of a component or system. The Interface segment provides various copper and fiber-optic interface and interface solutions for the aerospace, appliance, commercial food service, construction, consumer, material handling, medical, military, mining, point-of-sale, and telecommunication markets. Its solutions consist of conductive polymers, industrial safety radio remote controls, optical and copper transceivers, and solid-state field-effect consumer touch panels; and services include the design and installation of fiber optic and copper infrastructure systems, and manufacturing active and passive optical components. The Power Products segment manufactures braided flexible cables, current-carrying laminated bus bars and devices, custom power-product assemblies, high-current low voltage flexible power cabling systems, and powder coated bus bars that are used in aerospace, computer, industrial and power conversion, military, telecommunication, and transportation markets and applications. The Other segment offers medical devices, inverters and battery systems, and insulated gate bipolar transistor solutions. Methode Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.