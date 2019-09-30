Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Diversified Electronics company, Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of Hubbell Incorporated’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.90% of all Diversified Electronics’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Hubbell Incorporated has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 11.49% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Hubbell Incorporated and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hubbell Incorporated 41,492,628.99% 21.20% 7.50% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Hubbell Incorporated and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hubbell Incorporated 54.04M 130 19.39 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Hubbell Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Hubbell Incorporated is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Hubbell Incorporated and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hubbell Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 1.53 2.79

As a group, Diversified Electronics companies have a potential upside of 87.80%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hubbell Incorporated and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hubbell Incorporated 1.83% -0.95% 2.24% 19.96% 8.29% 30.74% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year Hubbell Incorporated has weaker performance than Hubbell Incorporated’s rivals.

Liquidity

Hubbell Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Hubbell Incorporated’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.60 and has 2.69 Quick Ratio. Hubbell Incorporated’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hubbell Incorporated.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.46 shows that Hubbell Incorporated is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Hubbell Incorporated’s competitors’ beta is 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Hubbell Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hubbell Incorporated’s rivals beat Hubbell Incorporated on 7 of the 6 factors.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market. It also designs and manufactures various high voltage test and measurement equipment, industrial controls, and communication systems for use in the non-residential and industrial markets, as well as in the oil and gas, and mining industries. This segment sells its products through electrical and industrial distributors, home centers, retail and hardware outlets, lighting showrooms, and residential product oriented Internet sites; special application products primarily through wholesale distributors to contractors, industrial customers, and original equipment manufacturers; and high voltage products directly to its customers through sales engineers. The Power segment designs, manufactures, and sells distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to users, such as electric utilities, telecommunication companies, pipeline and mining operations, industrial firms, construction and engineering firms, and civil construction and transportation industries. Hubbell Incorporated was founded in 1888 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.