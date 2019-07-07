Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hubbell Incorporated has 87.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 52.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Hubbell Incorporated has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 9.00% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Hubbell Incorporated and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hubbell Incorporated 0.00% 21.20% 7.50% Industry Average 50.99% 13.50% 8.43%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Hubbell Incorporated and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hubbell Incorporated N/A 117 18.04 Industry Average 164.55M 322.72M 20.31

Hubbell Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Hubbell Incorporated and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hubbell Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.60 2.20 2.71

The rivals have a potential upside of 106.04%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that Hubbell Incorporated is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hubbell Incorporated and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hubbell Incorporated -4.34% -2.85% 3.38% 9.85% 15.24% 21.64% Industry Average 11.86% 10.64% 16.29% 26.26% 20.44% 36.62%

For the past year Hubbell Incorporated was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Hubbell Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Hubbell Incorporated’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.52 and has 2.62 Quick Ratio. Hubbell Incorporated’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hubbell Incorporated.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.44 shows that Hubbell Incorporated is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hubbell Incorporated’s peers’ beta is 1.24 which is 23.51% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Hubbell Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hubbell Incorporated’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Hubbell Incorporated.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market. It also designs and manufactures various high voltage test and measurement equipment, industrial controls, and communication systems for use in the non-residential and industrial markets, as well as in the oil and gas, and mining industries. This segment sells its products through electrical and industrial distributors, home centers, retail and hardware outlets, lighting showrooms, and residential product oriented Internet sites; special application products primarily through wholesale distributors to contractors, industrial customers, and original equipment manufacturers; and high voltage products directly to its customers through sales engineers. The Power segment designs, manufactures, and sells distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to users, such as electric utilities, telecommunication companies, pipeline and mining operations, industrial firms, construction and engineering firms, and civil construction and transportation industries. Hubbell Incorporated was founded in 1888 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.