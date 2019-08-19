Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) and Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) and Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Electronics industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hubbell Incorporated 122 1.49 N/A 6.70 19.39 Corning Incorporated 33 1.83 N/A 2.32 13.24

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Corning Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Hubbell Incorporated. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Hubbell Incorporated is currently more expensive than Corning Incorporated, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hubbell Incorporated and Corning Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hubbell Incorporated 0.00% 21.2% 7.5% Corning Incorporated 0.00% 17.9% 7.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.46 beta means Hubbell Incorporated’s volatility is 46.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Corning Incorporated has beta of 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hubbell Incorporated is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Corning Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Corning Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hubbell Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Hubbell Incorporated and Corning Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hubbell Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Corning Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

Hubbell Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 7.07% and an $135 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Corning Incorporated’s consensus price target is $32.25, while its potential upside is 16.72%. The information presented earlier suggests that Corning Incorporated looks more robust than Hubbell Incorporated as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.8% of Hubbell Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 73.4% of Corning Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of Hubbell Incorporated shares. Competitively, Corning Incorporated has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hubbell Incorporated 1.83% -0.95% 2.24% 19.96% 8.29% 30.74% Corning Incorporated -9.08% -9.88% -4.83% -8.26% -6.65% 1.79%

For the past year Hubbell Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Corning Incorporated.

Summary

Hubbell Incorporated beats Corning Incorporated on 8 of the 11 factors.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market. It also designs and manufactures various high voltage test and measurement equipment, industrial controls, and communication systems for use in the non-residential and industrial markets, as well as in the oil and gas, and mining industries. This segment sells its products through electrical and industrial distributors, home centers, retail and hardware outlets, lighting showrooms, and residential product oriented Internet sites; special application products primarily through wholesale distributors to contractors, industrial customers, and original equipment manufacturers; and high voltage products directly to its customers through sales engineers. The Power segment designs, manufactures, and sells distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to users, such as electric utilities, telecommunication companies, pipeline and mining operations, industrial firms, construction and engineering firms, and civil construction and transportation industries. Hubbell Incorporated was founded in 1888 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for liquid crystal displays (LCDs) used in LCD televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors. The Optical Communications segment manufactures optical fiber and cable; and hardware and equipment products comprising cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories for various carrier network applications. This segment also offers subscriber demarcation, connection and protection devices, passive solutions, and outside plant enclosures; and coaxial RF interconnects for the cable television industry and microwave applications. The Environmental Technologies segment manufactures ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile and stationary, and gasoline and diesel applications. The Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that provide approximately 150 material formulations for glass, glass ceramics, and fluoride crystals. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and supplies scientific laboratory products consisting of consumables, such as plastic vessels, specialty surfaces, and media, as well as general labware and equipment for cell culture research, bioprocessing, genomics, drug discovery, microbiology, and chemistry; and develops and produces technologies for biologic drug production markets. The company was formerly known as Corning Glass Works and changed its name to Corning Incorporated in April 1989. Corning Incorporated was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, New York.